Yunmai Smart Scale GET IT!

Compact and powerful with a 10-inch frame, the Yunmai is one of the more subtle body composition analyzers you can get. Within seconds, it takes ten essential health measurements and sends them instantly to your smartphone, making it easy to track weight loss and health progress. No wi-fi required.

Get It: Pick up the Yunmai Smart Scale ($50) at Amazon

