With 2021 coming right around the corner, we’re a few years past the 2018 Farm Bill.

If you’re not familiar, the 2018 Farm Bill was the first piece of legislation to effectively enable the sale of industrial hemp, and thus CBD, nationwide. This was groundbreaking for the cannabis industry, as it provided a baby step for the rapid transformation of laws across the country, such as Virginia’s recent announcement to become the first southern state to legalize marijuana. And for how much progress the industry has made as a whole, CBD has been earning its way into the homes of millions of people.

As a product that people of any age have been using without even trying marijuana before, CBD is quickly becoming a widely accepted product. With the implementation of candies and oils, people have claimed CBD helps them with everything from anxiety to aches and pains. Considering CBD oil is a top choice for consumers, the best producers have started to shine through the mix of those participating in the initial green rush.

With a variety of approaches to CBD depending on the user, we’ve decided to put together the best CBD oils to consider in 2021. Whether you’ve been taking CBD for a while or are a newbie to it, our list provides a comprehensive look based on variety, process, flavor and value. Let’s dive in.

1. Verma Farms

The best CBD Oil on the market, Verma Farms is the clear #1 CBD Oil for 2021. Coming in with several different varieties that include fruit-flavors like Mango, Peach, and Watermelon as well as more function-focused choices like Chill, Boost, and Focus, Verma Farms has the best variety of CBD we’ve ever seen.

When diving into the product, one thing that stands out is their industry famous CBD Oil Kit, which is one of the most recognized CBD solutions on the market. Dividing them up on interests, Verma Farms also offers an Oil Fruit Pack of 5x500mg packs for $199.99, which is a solid deal if you’re looking to buy and forget about restocking for a while. If you’re looking for just a single oil, go with the Mint, which is a personal favorite.

Overall, we expect Verma Farms to continue to hit heavy with their one-two punch of quality and consistency for 2021, providing the best CBD oils and the best CBD gummies money can buy. That’s why they’re not only at the top of our list but several other critics across the industry as well.

2. Charlotte’s Web

With a name synonymous with the origins of CBD Oil, it’s only natural that Charlotte’s Web comes in on our list. As their product is just as good as ever, they’ve only improved upon their menu: offering combinations of CBD solutions that include Olive Oil, Mint Chocolate, Orange Blossom, and Lemon Twist, which all come in a variety of dosages. Additionally, Charlotte’s Web also includes one of our favorite variety packs on the market with their AM/PM variety, which includes one 17mg/1ml bottle and one 7mg/1ml in any of the four flavors listed above. At $71.98 for two oils, it’s a deal that’s hard to beat.

Charlotte’s Web knows how to take on the role they’ve assigned themselves with their name – providing top-shelf CBD that understands why it’s important to people. As one of the better full-spectrum oils on the market, Charlotte’s Web keeps it thorough in both their process and approach, which earns them a spot at the top of every best CBD list for plenty of good reasons.

3. Joy Organics

With Joy Organics you can be guaranteed that all their products live up to being called ‘organic’. While some companies will advertise themselves as organic for some items and not others, Joy Organics makes sure it is true with every product they offer; and their CBD oils are no exception.

Including both Full Spectrum and Broad Spectrum oils, Joy Organics comes in Lime for the Full Spectrum, as well as Mint, Lemon, Orange Bliss, and Unflavored for their Broad Spectrum varieties. Starting at $53.95 across the board, their offerings are a good price for an honest product. Check them out if you’re looking for a brand that can not only live up to its name but provide top-tier curation in every aspect of their product as well.

4. Neurogan

When it comes to CBD oil, the biggest thing that Neurogan delivers on is including one of the largest varieties of dosages on the market. Ranging from totals that include 500mg to 8000mg, Neurogan is there for those who have tried CBD oils and are now looking to see which dosage is right for them. Their flavor options include Citrus, Natural Hemp, and Cinnamon, as well as the option between Full Spectrum and Broad Spectrum. Plus, with such a wide variety of customization, Neurogan certainly doesn’t hold back on trying to become your favorite brand.

For pricing, Neurogan starts at $29.95, which is one of the better entry point options on this list. Even their most expensive option for CBD oil is $269.95, which isn’t terrible considering all the variations in between. Aside from ordering in bulk, it’s hard to miss if you’re considering trying Neurogan.

5. Endoca

Endoca is a brand that has some of our favorite raw CBD oil. With varieties that include Raw CBD oil or THC-Free oils (which come in Chocolate Mint), Endoca only does a couple of things; however, they know how to do them incredibly well. With a price range that starts at $31 and extends up to $129.00, Endoca also has solid value for any customer. Furthermore, their raw CBD oils are easily some of the best on the market.

What we particularly enjoy about Endoca’s Raw lineup is that their process focuses on going from plant to consumption as much as possible. This helps with pulling the CBD unaltered, which gives a full-spectrum variety that’s highly concentrated and kicks in without any worries. Ultimately, if you’re looking for the rawest, most unfiltered straight-to-source experience you can, then Endoca is easily the CBD oil for you.

6. PureKana

After garnering a massive following on Instagram, PureKana became a knockout classic in CBD oil. As one of the better bargains on the market, PureKana has flavors that range from Natural and Citrus to Vanilla and Mint, with different varieties in-between that include sleep aids (containing melatonin), as well as immunity boost (which includes their ITRE blend of echinacea, ginseng, orange, pine, lemongrass, lemon, and ginger).

A fan favorite across the board, they’re constantly having solid deals going on (even on specialty items), with pricing starting around $54 for their 300mg bottle. Although now a popular brand, they still aim to cater to even the most hardcore of CBD oil fans. This is why despite all the notoriety and recognition they’ve received as a frontrunner in the industry, they should be respected for their efforts towards setting the bar for flavor and innovation. Their combinations are rock solid, and there’s not much even coming close when it comes to always being on. All-in-all, PureKana delivers on keeping their CBD oil experience as pure as they come.

7. Rosebud

A sleeper brand in CBD oil, Rosebud definitely puts on a performance. Keeping their lineup simple with an Original Strength, Double Strength, and Extra Strength, their ingredients follow suit, using only organic MCT oil and full spectrum hemp extract. Coming in either a half-ounce or full ounce bottle, their pricing starts at $55 and goes all the way up to $235 for the Extra Strength (2000mg) ounce. While that might sound pricey, you’re also getting one of the better CBD oil experiences with no filler or junk to cloud your way into the placebo effect.

What we love about brands like Rosebud is they simplify their process, which in turn makes more people fully seeing how quality CBD oil is supposed to be. Even their original strength is worthwhile to those who take CBD oil regularly, providing a solution that can be budget-friendly if you’re still shopping around for a brand you’re excited to become a repeat customer of.

8. Fab CBD

A fabulous choice for both quality and deals, Fab CBD has won the hearts of CBD oil fans across the board. One thing we love about Fab CBD is how easy they make purchasing their product, as well as how their pricing tops out at $64.50. Additionally, their 3-pack sets are all conveniently priced at $149 each, which is a discount of $45 in total. With flavors like Citrus, Mint, Vanilla, Berry, and Natural, Fab CBD has the gamut of tastiness covered. All-in-all, Fab CBD is solid.

One of the biggest things we like about Fab CBD is the simplicity of their lineup. With four options for strength, they make CBD buying easy. While they’ve never been super flashy with their display, Fab CBD certainly shows out where it counts, making a Full Spectrum variety that the CBD oil industry has loved. Check them out if you’re looking for a brand with some customization.

9. Populum

A popular choice for Full-Spectrum oil, Populum knows where it’s at. Pulling ethically grown hemp CBD from Colorado, Populum puts a lot of investment into quality. With concentrations that include 250mg, 500mg, 1000mg, and 2000mg, their pricing offers a 20 percent discount with a monthly subscription. Although they only have Orange and flavorless for their oils, the Orange is one that is absolutely delicious…raved about by fans and critics alike.

While limited in what they offer, Populum certainly makes varieties for the serious CBD oil user. This isn’t a bad thing, as their pricing is competitive for top-tier quality, especially with minimal processing. As a brand we’d recommend to anyone that’s looking for a monthly subscription service, Populum has a great offering with their CBD oil, putting themselves ahead of numerous others in the industry.

10. Spruce CBD

Spruce CBD does more than just ‘spruce’ up your day…but completely transforms it. As a brand that focuses primarily on quality, their full-spectrum CBD oils are blended with either Hemp Seed Oil or Organic Coconut MCT Oil for the 2400mg variety, as well as hemp seed oil for their Peppermint 750mg variety. Additionally, Spruce had fun with this year’s seasonal CBD oil, coming in with a Pumpkin Spice variety that goes perfectly in any cold-weather drinks.

If you’re looking for a CBD oil brand that puts a lot into their product, then Spruce CBD is a solid bet. While you may not get as much variety when it comes to flavorings, Spruce CBD certainly has put a lot of effort into making the flavors they do have some of the better ones on the market. As they hit the mark on other consistencies such as being organic and vegan, Spruce CBD is clearly a brand that’s made by CBD oil users for CBD oil users.

11. Kyro

Although not super flashy, Kyro certainly makes a great CBD oil. Coming in with a 500mg, 1000mg, and 1500mg, Kyro’s organic solution has been well-received, hitting the benchmarks for quality and consistency. Additionally, their MCT based oil process utilizes a simple but effective scale of production, meaning you’re getting the best results you can every time. A favorite for a straightforward full-spectrum CBD oil, Kyro is definitely not a company you should put on the backburner.

12. Premium Jane

Believe it or not, Premium Jane is one of the few ‘premium’ brands to live up to their name. The best part? The pricing comes in at a steal, providing one of the better values in the CBD oil game. Starting at $48 for their 300mg 30ml bottles, they’re competitively priced against the rest, however, it’s their variety and quality that really drives it home for most.

What Premium Jane is great at is providing solutions that those who’ve been taking CBD for a while see value in, as well as those looking to catch on. With their 600mg priced at $85, their breaks on how much to charge per dose as you go up in strengths reflects how they aim to keep customers on their side by aiming to keep on their side for the long-haul. With choices like Mint Chocolate, Citrus, and Natural, they hit the standards well for flavor, providing a solution anyone can get down with.

13. Green Roads CBD

One of the biggest names in the CBD oil industry, Green Roads has been hitting on all cylinders. Not only in their quality of Full Spectrum oils but in the varieties they host in other areas as well. One product in particular that stands out is their CBD Daily Dose and Nightly Dose, which comes in a 12 pack of 25mg doses, which is perfect for users on the go or not able to measure well. Additionally, Green Roads also has a Broad Spectrum variety as well, which includes the flavor Apple Kiwi Bliss and Mint Breeze.

Created by pharmacists, Green Roads’ goal is to maximize the effectiveness of their CBD oil for each and every user. Whether you’ve tried their oil or not, they’re bound to keep your experience honest in comparison to a lot of the other brands out there. As a well-trusted and ubiquitous product across the land, Green Roads CBD oil pulls off a homerun almost each and every time.

14. Cornbread Hemp

While you might be thinking they exclusively make edibles, Cornbread Hemp actually has some of the best CBD oil in the game. Coming in with a Whole Flower or Distilled variety, they related that the Whole Flower is designed for nighttime enjoyment, while the Distilled version is to keep you going throughout the day. With a lot of thought and effort put into their organic CBD oil solutions, Cornbread Hemp is one of our favorite Full Spectrum brands, and should definitely be considered if you’re looking for a one-two CBD oil combo for day and night.

15. Pure Relief

To round out our list is Pure Relief, which has been coming up as a top-tier CBD oil brand for awhile. Known for their quality CBD flower, Pure Relief’s CBD oil is just as potent, coming in with a Full-Spectrum variety that starts at 500mg and works it way up to 2500mg (all $129.99 and below). By bringing the quality you’d see in the shops of California and Colorado online, Pure Relief is quickly growing their national profile, with their CBD oil helping carry that title as well. All-in-all, Pure Relief certainly lives up to the name, making it a cinch to find what you need to start feeling right as soon as possible.

—

What CBD oils have you tried and find a top choice? Have you had a chance to look for the best CBD Gummies?

