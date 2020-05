1. Goblet Squat

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and hold a heavy dumbbell by its end with both hands at chest, to start. Squat as low as you can, keeping back flat and chest up. At the bottom of the squat, drive through heels to return to start. That’s 1 rep. Repeat.

Pro tip: You can also try sumo squats, tempo squats, and jump squats (light weight)

