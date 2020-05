10. Arnold Press

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, a soft bend in your knees, holding dumbbells in front of your forehead, elbows at 90 degrees and palms facing you. Slowly open your arms wide so elbows are still at right angles but hands are now facing out, squeezing your shoulder blades together as you perform a military press (shown). Reverse the pattern. That’s 1 rep. Repeat.

