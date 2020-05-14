The 30 Best Dumbbell Exercises of All Time

12. Seated Military Press

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart (or slightly narrower), and hold dumbbells at your sides, to start. Explosively heave the dumbbells up to your shoulders—a motion called a clean—or simply bring them slowly to shoulder level. Squeeze your shoulder blades together and stabilize your core as you press the weights overhead and slightly backward so they’re vertically aligned with the back of your head. Hold at the top for a moment, then lower back to your shoulders. That’s 1 rep. Repeat.

