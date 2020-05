13. High Pull

Stand with feet hip-width apart, holding two dumbbells in front of your body with palms facing you, to start. Bend your knees and hinge at your hips so the weights hang just above your knees. Explosively extend your hips as if jumping and pull the weights up to shoulder level with elbows wide apart, as in an upright row. That’s 1 rep. Repeat.

