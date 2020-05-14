The 30 Best Dumbbell Exercises of All Time

14. Romanian Deadlift

Stand with feet hip-width apart, holding two dumbbells in front of your body with palms facing you, to start. Keeping your lower back in its natural arch, bend hips back, your torso forward, and lower yourself until you feel a stretch in your hamstrings. You may bend at the knees. Reverse the movement to return to the starting position, squeezing your glutes at the top. That’s 1 rep. Repeat.

