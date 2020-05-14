The 30 Best Dumbbell Exercises of All Time

15. Thruster

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart with dumbbells in the front-rack position, to start. Keeping weights near shoulders, lower into a squat, then explosively stand to rise, activating glutes, pressing hips forward, and locking out knees; use the momentum to help drive the weights overhead, palms facing each other. Immediately reverse the motion, lowering weights to front-rack position and transitioning into a squat. That’s 1 rep. Repeat.

