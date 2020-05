16. Bulgarian Split Squat

Stand lunge-length in front of a bench with a dumbbell in each hand and rest the top of your left foot on the bench behind you, to start. Lower your body until your rear knee nearly touches the floor and your front thigh is parallel to the floor, then drive through your front foot to return to start. That’s 1 rep. Repeat.

