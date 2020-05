17. Strict Curl

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, arms extended straight down with dumbbells at your sides, palms facing one another, and your back against a wall, to start. Perform alternating curls by rotating your forearms and flexing the elbows. Squeeze your biceps at the top, then lower back to the start position. That’s 1 rep. Alternate sides.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!