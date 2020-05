18. Wrist Curl

Hold a dumbbell in each hand and sit on a bench, box, or chair, resting your forearms on your thighs, allowing your wrists to bend back over your knees so the weights hang down, to start. Curl the dumbbells up by just flexing your wrists. That’s 1 rep. Repeat.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!