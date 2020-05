19. Hammer Curl

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart (or slightly narrower) with arms extended at sides, dumbbells hanging at either side of your body, palms facing one another, to start. Maintain this neutral grip as you curl the dumbbells straight up, pause and squeeze your biceps at the top, then lower back down. That’s 1 rep. Repeat.

