The 30 Best Dumbbell Exercises of All Time

2. Stepup

Stand perpendicular to a bench or other elevated surface that’ll put your thigh parallel to the floor when you step on it, to start. Hold a dumbbell in each hand and step up onto the bench, leaving your trailing leg hanging of. Drive through your front heel to stand. Pause briefly, then slowly lower to starting position. That’s 1 rep. Repeat.

Pro tip: You can also stand parallel to the bench and perform lateral stepups

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!