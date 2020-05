23. Overhead Triceps Extension

Sit on a bench holding one dumbbell with both hands by one of its bell ends, to start. Press the weight straight over your head. Keeping your upper arms vertical, bend your elbows and lower the dumbbell behind your head until you feel a stretch on the triceps. Extend your elbows to return to start. That’s 1 rep. Repeat.

