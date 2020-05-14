The 30 Best Dumbbell Exercises of All Time

24. Side Plank With Lateral Raise

Lie on your left side, resting your left forearm on the floor for support, holding a dumbbell in your right hand, to start. Raise your hips up so your body forms a straight line and brace your core—your weight should be on your left forearm and the edge of your left foot. Raise the weight in your right hand until your arm is parallel to the floor. Lower to the start position. That’s 1 rep. Complete all reps on one side, then switch.

