The 30 Best Dumbbell Exercises of All Time

25. Woodchop

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, knees bent so thighs are parallel to the floor, maintaining a flat back, holding a dumbbell in both hands, to start. Bring the weight to the outside of one thigh. Twist your torso to the opposite side, as you lift the weight across your body with straight arms and come to stand. Your eyes should follow the dumbbell, which will end up above your opposite side’s shoulder (shown). Reverse the motion to return to the starting position. Move slowly, using your core. That’s 1 rep. Repeat.

