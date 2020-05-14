The 30 Best Dumbbell Exercises of All Time

27. Bentover Triceps Kickback

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and hinge forward at the hips, arms extended with dumbbells hanging straight down, to start. Row the dumbbells up to slightly below chest height to assume the starting position. While keeping the upper arms in line with the torso, extend forearms back by contracting the triceps. You can keep a neutral grip (palms facing one another) or an underhand grip (shown here). Return the dumbbells to the starting position. That’s 1 rep.

