4. Pullover

Lie on your back on the floor and hold a dumbbell by its ends overhead with both hands, to start. Press the weight over your chest, then reach back over your head, bending your elbows slightly. Continue until you feel a stretch in your lats, then pull the dumbbell back over your chest. Take a deep breath every time you lower the dumbbell behind you. That’s 1 rep. Repeat.

