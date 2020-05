5. Walking Lunge

Stand with feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand, palms facing one another, to start. Step forward with one leg and lower your body until your rear knee nearly touches the floor and your front thigh is parallel to the floor. That’s 1 rep. Step forward with your rear leg to perform the next rep. Repeat.

