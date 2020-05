6. Lateral Lunge

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand, palms facing one another, to start. Step laterally to one side, bending this knee to come into a lunge as you lower the dumbbells toward the ground. Drive through your foot to return to the starting position. That’s 1 rep. Repeat, then switch sides.

