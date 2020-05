7. Lunge to Overhead Press

Stand with feet hip-width apart, holding two dumbbells at shoulder level with palms facing each other, to start. Step forward into a lunge, lowering your body until your rear knee nearly touches the floor and your front thigh is parallel to the floor. Push off your front foot to come back to the starting position, then press the weights overhead. That’s 1 rep. Repeat.

