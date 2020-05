8. Tate Press

Lie back on a bench or flat, sturdy surface with dumbbells in each hand, arms extended over your chest and palms facing your feet, to start. Point your elbows out and bend them to lower the weights almost to your chest, so they make L shapes. Extend your elbows to return to starting position. That’s 1 rep. Repeat.

