9. Floor Press

Lie on the floor, holding dumbbells at your chest, to start. Slowly lower your upper body to the floor, then extend your arms so dumbbells are in a bench press position. Lower elbows to the floor, making sure to keep tension in your lats so upper arms are at 45 degrees to your torso. When elbows touch the floor, extend arms to the starting position. That’s 1 rep.

