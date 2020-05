Deadlift to Shrug

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart holding dumbbells at your sides, palms facing each other, to start. Bend your hips back to squat down until the weights are knee level. Now explode upward and shrug hard at the top. That’s 1 rep. Reset your feet before beginning the next rep. Repeat.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!