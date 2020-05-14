The 30 Best Dumbbell Exercises of All Time

Skullcrusher

Sit with knees bent and feet on the floor, holding dumbbells at your chest, to start. Slowly lower your upper body to the floor, then extend arms so dumbbells are in a bench press position. With a neutral hand grip, carefully lower the dumbbells to your forehead. Contract triceps to extend the elbows and return to the starting position. That’s 1 rep. Note: Perform these with light weight to start and focus on keeping the elbows in line with shoulders.

