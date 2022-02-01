The 5 Best Barbells From Beginner to Olympic

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Working out from home is all the rage these days. Avoiding the crowds of a gym, not to mention the exorbitant membership fees, is very alluring. But there does need to be some work done to make a worthwhile home gym. And while it may take some time and money, it’ll be worth it in the end. You just need to know what to look for and where to look for them.

If you are looking to build muscle and tone that body into a much more impressive shape, then you are gonna want to look for weights. Simply put, you’re gonna want to lift things up and then put them down. And one of the best pieces of equipment one can buy for the purposes of sculpting your body is a barbell and some weights to go with it.

Barbells are great for a few reasons. The main thing being it allows you to get some heavy weight lifting in. Usually on their own, they tend to weigh 45 pounds, so adding weight to them will get those numbers up to pretty impressive levels. There’s a reason why people ask how much one can bench press. It’s a heavy-duty workout. And all you need is that metal bar and some weights to do it.

Now, you may be asking why not go for a pair of dumbbells. And that is indeed a good question. They are similar in the muscles they work out (depending on the exercise that is). But they do tend to focus on different parts of the same region. Not to mention dumbells come in pairs, so the workout is different and requires different routines and areas of focus. Bench pressing is not a set of curls. Similar but ultimately very different with these two pieces of equipment.

There are a lot of items out there you can pick up. Home gym equipment is a big business and there is no dearth of options. So we have gone ahead and picked out some of the best out there. Each one we picked falls under a different category so you can pick the one that best works for you. All you gotta do is scroll on down and make the choice while the getting is good.

Best Barbells

Best Olympic Barbell

Annzoe Olympic Barbell

You want to get a barbell that isn’t gonna let you down, then you want an Olympic strength barbell. And this one is sure to do the job for you. Super durable and grooved on the handles to make gripping it easier. You can get plenty of sick workouts done when you attach some weights to this. This will stick with you for a long time with this strong design.

Best Mini Barbell

CAP Barbell

Maybe you’re not looking to start out big just yet. That and you don’t have all that much space in the house. Then you’ll want to pick up this mini barbell. It’s not as long, which in turn means it isn’t as heavy. It’s still very durable, but it allows you to start slow in your new workout routine. Great for any beginner and/or apartment dweller.

Best Set With Weights

The Step Store Club Quality 4-Weight Deluxe Barbell Set

If you want to get weights with your barbell, then you would be wise in picking up this set from The Step Store. It comes with a sturdy barbell to handle the workouts and 4 plates for each side of the bar, giving you a max of 60 pounds on each side. For those that are ready to lift some decent weights, this is a good pick-up for you.

Best For Curls

CAP Barbell Olympic EZ Curl Bar

Curls are a different workout than bench presses and the like. It requires a specific grip and a specific set of movements. This is why you’d want to get this barbell for that specific workout. It’s strong and durable and curved with the right design to make those curls go smoother than ever.

Best Adjustable Barbell Set

wolfyok Dumbbells Set

If you really want to improve your home gym, then this set is for you. Because you will get a pair of adjustable dumbbells that allow you to easily up your weight with the flick of a switch. But also because they can attach to form an adjustable barbell. Saves you a lot of time and money in making your home gym as dynamic as can be.

