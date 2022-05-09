The 5 Best Cat Treats For Pain Relief 2022

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Few things are more difficult for a pet owner than seeing your furry friend in pain. Since pets can’t tell their humans what’s wrong, owners can feel desperate to help them feel better. Below, we share a list of the best cat treats that contain CBD and provide pain relief.

Before we share the list of best cat treats, we want to mention that you should always consult with your vet before adding new supplements to your kitty’s diet. It’s also essential to have your cat seen by a vet anytime something appears to be wrong.

CBD is a powerful anti-inflammatory and could dramatically reduce the pain your kitty feels. However, while this may seem like the ideal outcome, vets do get concerned that reducing the pain sensation could mask a serious underlying issue.

CBD for cats is meant to manage symptoms, not provide a cure. So it’s important for cat owners to get a diagnosis from a vet to know exactly what they need to treat and manage for their cat’s well-being.

Best CBD Cat Treats For Pain Relief

Koi CBD has independent, accredited labs that test every batch of the hemp CBD extracts they ultimately use to create their products. Then they continue testing their products multiple times throughout the manufacturing process to ensure purity and potency. They even provide a certificate of analysis (COA) for every batch of products so that customers can verify the reports from these tests themselves.

Flavor : Salmon

: Salmon CBD Dose: 2 mg of CBD per treat; 150 mg of CBD per bag

Why We Love These Cat Treats: These crunchy, salmon flavor cat treats have several positive reviews from cat owners who weren’t sure how their pet would like them. Formulated by veterinarians, these treats are made with full spectrum hemp CBD and natural, non-GMO organic ingredients. They don’t contain gluten, dairy, preservatives, or artificial flavors.

Medterra works in partnership with a Hemp Pilot Research program that was created to ensure the new hemp cultivation, extraction, and manufacturing processes in the USA are safe for consumers.

They have their hemp CBD extracts and products third-party tested for complete transparency and provide a COA (certificate of analysis) in every product description on their website.

Flavor : Bacon

: Bacon CBD Dose: 10 mg of CBD per soft chew

Why We Love These CBD Cat Treats: Combined with the sedative effects of Valerian Root and the anti-anxiety effects of L-Tryptophan, these CBD isolate treats are an excellent solution for pet owners who need help getting their fur family to relax. It’s important to note that these CBD pet treats are also suitable for dogs!

It’s worth noting that using CBD isolate may not be as effective as broad-spectrum CBD, but these cat treats have over 120 reviews and an average 4.5-star rating. Tons of pet owners are thrilled to confirm that these treats truly calm their pets, and cats love the taste.

While Just CBD doesn’t appear to use organic hemp plants to make their cat CBD oil, they specify that their plants are grown in the USA without chemicals like fertilizers, pesticides, or herbicides. They also offer a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.

If you’re not happy with the product, as long as you notify JustCBD within 30 days of purchase, you’ll be provided with a shipping label and a full refund once the product is returned.

Flavor : Mixed

: Mixed CBD Dose: 100 mg of CBD per container

Why We Love These Cat Treats: These savory, crunchy cat treats are made with hemp-derived CBD (100 mg per container) to help calm cats when they’re anxious and overwhelmed. Formulated with other essential vitamins and minerals like folic acid, Vitamin K, biotin, and riboflavin, these treats were made to support the wellness of beloved feline pets.

If your cat is skeptical of the scent and flavor of CBD oils, the chicken, fish, and other flavors mixed in the container may be the perfect solution.

HolistaPet strives “to create natural remedies that help reduce the severity of your pet’s physical and mental ailments.” They consult with a Veterinary Advisory Board to ensure their products are safe and effective for pets.

If your cat doesn’t take to the crunchy CBD cat treats shared above, HolistaPet offers CBD soft chews and a CBD oil to mix into food.

Flavor : Salmon

: Salmon CBD Dose: 2 mg of CBD per treat; 150 mg of CBD per bag

Why We Love These CBD Cat Treats: We named this the best overall CBD cat treat because reviewers noted improvements with everything from anxiety in skittish cats and mobility in senior cats. Not only that, several mentioned that their “picky eater” cats love the crunchy treats for the texture and salmon flavor.

Cat owners looking to provide their pets with a daily dose of CBD can rest assured that these treats are made without GMOs, gluten, dairy, or artificial flavors. While this product isn’t USDA-certified organic, it has been approved by HolistaPet’s board of veterinary advisors.

CBD American Shaman believes that “everyone should have access to the health-supporting properties of CBD oil products.” We love that they offer a Compassionate Care Program to give customers in need the opportunity to benefit from their products. They also have a 45-day money-back guarantee for customers who purchase through their website.

If this 3 lb bag of food doesn’t work out for your cat, notify American Shaman within 45 days of placing your order to receive a full refund.

Flavor : Chicken

: Chicken CBD Dose: 10 mg of CBD per cup

Why We Love These Cat Treats: This 3 lb bag of cat food is made in the USA and contains ingredients like chicken, salmon, fish oil, carrots, and spinach. We’ll call the description of this cat food “concise,” as it doesn’t provide much detail beyond the nutrition facts, weight, and CBD concentration.

One reviewer did share that they had tried many different CBD products for their cat, and this was the first and only one they successfully added to their cat’s diet.

How We Chose The Best CBD Cat Treats

We didn’t pick our top 5 list lightly—we scoured several products and companies to bring you only the best we could find.

Safety and Effectiveness

Safety and effectiveness were our top two priorities as we determined which products are truly the best cat treats for pain relief. Following close behind was how well cats take to the flavor and texture.

We wanted to make sure these treats were made with safe ingredients that were a worthwhile addition to a cat’s diet, so we prioritized options with organic, non-GMO ingredients. We also confirmed that the CBD infused into these treats is safe and effective.

Quality CBD

Each brand extracts CBD from high-quality hemp plants and has the CBD oil third-party tested to ensure purity and potency.

Flavor

Lastly, and probably most importantly to cats, we chose flavors and textures they’re sure to enjoy. We read through hundreds of reviews to be absolutely sure of it.

What to Consider When Buying Cat Treats

Loving pet owners go above and beyond to choose equally healthy and enjoyable treats for their furry companion. Here are some factors to consider when picking out treats for cats.

Calorie Count

According to Banfield Pet Hospital, the number of calories cats can consume from treats per day should be 10% or less of their daily caloric intake. For example, if a cat maintains a healthy weight by consuming 210 calories per day, a maximum of 20 calories per day can be consumed in treats.

For context, the HolistaPet CBD Cat Treats and Koi CBD Cat Treats both contain 1.3 calories per treat. The low-calorie content leaves room for you to experiment with giving your pets multiple treats to achieve a higher dosage of CBD.

Ingredients

The FDA makes it explicitly clear that pet food and treat packages labeled with buzzwords like “premium,” “gourmet,” and “natural” are not held to higher standards than similar products without those labels. You need to look closely at the ingredients list and the guaranteed analysis to ensure that what you’re feeding their cat is safe and nutritious.

Ingredients List

Pet food ingredients are rarely in their pure form, so focusing on how “natural” the ingredients are isn’t the most effective way to assess cat food. What’s most important is learning which ingredients are essential to your cat’s diet and what’s safe or unsafe for them to consume. Some essential nutrients cats only get from their diet include:

Taurine

Vitamins A and D

Specific fatty acids

Guaranteed Analysis

Every pet food is made with fillers, and the Guaranteed Analysis specifies the minimum amount of how much of the “good stuff” pets ingest with every serving. The fillers, or “bulking ingredients,” are added to make the food servings more substantial and the texture more enjoyable for pets.

The Guaranteed Analysis can give you the peace of mind of knowing that most of your cat’s food isn’t just fillers. You can confirm that it’s the ideal balance of critical carbohydrates, protein, fatty acids, fiber, and other essential nutrients their cat needs for optimal health.

Flavor and Texture

If there’s one thing cats are notorious for, it’s their stubbornness. They know what they don’t want just as much as they know what they want. Those desires can change from day to day and moment to moment, so they keep their humans guessing.

It probably goes without saying that simply focusing on the health and safety of cat treats isn’t going to cut it. Picking flavors and textures according to their cat’s preferences can (hopefully) save some aggravation and wasted cash. Below is a list of cat treat categories you can experiment with to see what resonates most with their precious pet.

Types of Cat Treats

On major pet food and treat websites, cat treats are categorized as:

Crunchy treats

Soft chews

Jerky

Lickable cat treats

Dehydrated and freeze-dried cat treats

Dental & pill pockets

Catnip & grass

Benefits Of Giving Cats CBD Daily

CBD can help to reduce:

Inflammation

Anxiety

Pain

Seizures

It can also help manage conditions like:

Arthritis

Pancreatitis

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

Asthma

Cancer

Epilepsy

Chronic Upper Respiratory Infections

Research about the therapeutic effects of CBD for humans is still very new, so it probably goes without saying that there’s plenty left to learn about CBD for pets. Most of the evidence out there is anecdotal (individual stories from pet owners), but it’s also extremely promising. So far, it’s clear that CBD is more than just safe for cats. It can significantly improve the quality of life of cats living with conditions like the ones listed above.

How CBD Helps Cats

How does CBD work as such a powerful anti-inflammatory and calming agent? It interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system, which exists to maintain homeostasis. Within the endocannabinoid system are tons of cannabinoid receptors. The body makes its own cannabinoids (endocannabinoids) that bind to those receptors. Similarly, when plant cannabinoids (phytocannabinoids) like CBD are consumed, they bind to those same receptors.

There’s also evidence that CBD may interact with opioid, dopamine, and serotonin receptors within the body, which is why it’s believed to have so much potential for medical treatments and overall wellness.

CBD supplements could be the answer for those who simply want to provide their kitty with a daily supplement that supports their wellness. It could also be the answer for pet owners who are desperate to give their kitty some relief because prescription painkillers just aren’t cutting it.

Giving Your Cat CBD Treats for the First Time

Once you’ve been given the green light from your vet, you will need to determine the ideal CBD dose for your cat. Of course, factors like age and weight play a role, but ultimately each cat will respond differently.

Some cats may be especially sensitive to CBD and will experience significant effects at low doses. Others may be less sensitive and require larger amounts to experience noticeable results.

Start by giving your feline friend a low dose, (0.5-1.0 mg of CBD), twice a day, then gradually increase the amount until you see the improvements you’re hoping for. If you notice that your cat seems more lethargic or sleepy than usual, it’s possible you gave them too much and should use a smaller dose moving forward.

Other Products to Help Relieve Pain in Cats

In addition to cat CBD treats and food toppers, you can incorporate CBD into your cat’s diet by mixing oils or tinctures into their food. Although most cats enjoy treats, this may be a better option if you’re worried about adding more calories to your kitty’s diet.

If your cat appears to be in significant pain, it’s important to have them assessed by a vet. Before reaching for natural pain relief remedies, determine what is causing the pain. It could be an illness or condition that requires a specific prescription medication to treat.

With the vet’s approval, CBD could be a great supplement for pain management during treatment.

FAQs

Is CBD Safe For Cats?

Yes, CBD is considered safe for cats. However, as with most things, there is a rare chance that your cat could be allergic to CBD oil. Therefore, you should consult with your veterinarian before adding any new supplements to your cat’s daily regime, including CBD.

Does CBD Get Cats High?

No. The cannabinoid that’s responsible for making users high is THC. CBD is one of many other cannabinoids found in the plant and, unlike THC, is non-intoxicating.

How Can CBD Cat Treats Help with Pain?

There are countless encouraging stories about CBD drastically improving the lives of pets. In an article for the Humane Society, a vet shares that he’s seen pets who couldn’t seem to get any pain relief from their chronic arthritis using traditional medications start walking comfortably within days of beginning to use CBD. While this story is exciting, it’s also not a reason to ditch painkillers entirely.

The anti-inflammatory properties of CBD can help to reduce pain and discomfort from injuries and chronic illness, but its effects are more complex than that. While it’s yet to be confirmed, there’s speculation that CBD interacts with opioid receptors in the body, enhancing the effects of painkillers.

If this is true, it means that giving cats living with chronic pain a smaller dose of painkillers and supplementing with CBD could yield better results than giving them a larger dose of painkillers without any CBD.

What are CBD cat treats?

CBD treats are cat treats supplemented with CBD oil that’s usually extracted from hemp plants. CBD (cannabidiol) is a cannabinoid that’s found in cannabis plants and has anti-inflammatory, anti-anxiety, and other wellness-boosting properties when it interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system.

If a cannabis plant contains 0.3% THC or less, it’s considered a hemp plant, which is legal to grow and manufacture in every state. If the plant contains more than 0.3% THC, it’s considered marijuana, which is legal to grow and manufacture only in some states. While THC creates the “high” usually associated with marijuana, CBD doesn’t have any intoxicating effects.

The biological components of CBD are exactly the same whether it’s sourced from a hemp plant or a marijuana plant. What differentiates CBD sourced from marijuana and CBD sourced from hemp plants is how the other plant compounds interact with the CBD.

A theory deemed “the entourage effect” hypothesizes that the effects of individual plant compounds like CBD are enhanced when other plant compounds are still present. While research is still catching up, there’s a ton of anecdotal evidence that supports the theory that full spectrum and broad spectrum CBD produces better results at a smaller dose than a CBD isolate. For this reason, it’s also a common belief that, due to the higher THC content, full or broad spectrum CBD extracted from marijuana plants may produce better results at a lower dose than full or broad spectrum CBD sourced from hemp plants.

The takeaway is that all CBD is biologically the same, but interacts with the human and animal biology differently depending on what other plant compounds were ingested along with it. The dosage of CBD needed to produce noticeable results will probably increase as the amount of other plant compounds present decreases.

What happens if I give my cat too much CBD?

While CBD is non-intoxicating, it can have calming effects on both the mind and body. If you give your cat too high a dose of CBD, you may notice your kitty is sleeping more or longer than normal.

Naturally, it can be concerning to notice a pet isn’t acting like themselves, but CBD is perfectly safe and should wear off without any long term side effects. Depending on the cat’s endocannabinoid system, it could wear off within a few hours to a couple of days.

How many treats can I give my cat per day?

Since every cat treat is different, it’s more effective for cat owners to track the number of calories consumed through treats instead of counting the number of treats.

Treats should make up 10% or less of a cat’s daily caloric intake. For example, if a cat consumes an average of 210 calories per day, a maximum of 20 calories per day can be consumed in treats.

When it comes to CBD treats, however, you need to be even more careful, as you don’t want to dose your cat with too much CBD. Always follow the directions on the label, and start with smaller doses until you know how your cat reacts.

What happens if I give my cat too many treats?

We know it can be difficult to deny cute, sassy kitties their treats, but we’ll call it an act of tough love. There are a couple of repercussions you should keep in mind when it comes to “treating” your cat a little too often:

Weight Gain – Treats are designed to be exactly that: treats. They aren’t designed to provide cats with balanced nutrition, and they certainly aren’t made for cats to eat exclusively. They’re far too calorie dense for that. Malnutrition – Cat food is formulated to provide our furry feline friends with a complete, healthy diet. It contains a proper balance of nutrients like critical carbohydrates, protein, fatty acids, fiber, and other essential nutrients. Treats do not meet these basic criteria for cat’s optimal health.

If you give your cat too many CBD treats, you’ll likely notice that your cat is even more lethargic than usual and may not get out of bed for most of the day.

What are the healthiest cat treats?

Choosing the healthiest treat for your cat all comes down to the health outcome you’re hoping for.

Has the vet nudged you that it’s time to get your kitty’s weight under control? Low-calorie treats are the ideal choice.

Are you struggling to manage your new kitten’s anxiety or your older cat’s arthritis pain? Then, it’s time to give CBD cat treats a shot.

Trying to prioritize your cat’s dental health? Then you’re probably on the market for dental chews.

There are tons of options out there, so once you get clear about the health concerns you want to address, you’ll be able to identify the healthiest cat treats for your kitty.

