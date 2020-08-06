The 5 Best Cooling Face Masks You Can Find Online Right Now

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Please Note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

For any questions or concerns you have about the Coronavirus, head on over to the CDC

This pandemic isn’t ending soon. It has brought a lot of trouble to our lives. Now that the summer is here, there is one specific problem that is only a problem in the heat. And that problem is that having a face mask on in the heat is going to make the sweats come even harder than normal.

You can pick up a lot of face masks out there to keep you and others safe in the midst of all this. But most of them are going to be unbearable during the summer. If at all possible, you are going to want to get a mask that won’t turn a trip outside in the heat into a torture session.

Luckily for the world, there are masks out there that won’t turn you into a hotbox. There are cooling face masks that will not just keep you away from germs and keep you from spreading germs, but they will also help you from overheating. In fact, they will cool you down in the face of a heatwave.

How can there be face masks out there that do this? In most cases, it is because they are made with a special kind of material. Usually, with these masks, a microfiber polyester is used to make them so helpful in cooling you down. And that is because they help to wick the moisture away from your skin.

The more you sweat, the more effective a cooling face mask can be. That is because by wicking the sweat away, it is bringing the sweat up to the surface to evaporate. And when the moisture evaporates, it will leave the fabric a lot cooler than it did before it disappeared.

That isn’t the only way these masks help you stay cool in the summer heat. It is also because these masks are usually very lightweight. The weight of a mask can add some strain to your body, making your body temperature rise.

Not only that, but the fabric is breathable. So you aren’t trapped with your own breathe. Hot breathe isn’t gonna the greatest thing to be trapped with. So having that move through the fabric does a little good for you. In many ways, this fabric is doing a lot of work at helping to keep you cool.

Another great aspect of these kinds of cooling face masks is that they are reusable. Not just in the long term, because you can wash them and use them when they’re cleaned. But also in the moment. You can wring them out of moisture to cool them down and keep on using them.

With the summer heat bearing down, your skin can take a real beating from the rays. A sunburn is a real possibility. Not all face masks can keep you protected from the sun. But thanks to the materials used in these cooling face masks, your face is going to be protected with no fears of a sunburn.

Having a cooling face mask in your life will make things a lot easier for you. Going outside will be a much more comfortable experience. But there are plenty of options for you out there. This business has really boomed since all of this started. It can be a little overwhelming.

To help you from being overwhelmed by the choices out there, we have done a little work for you. Scouring the web, we have picked out 5 amazing cooling face masks for you to pick up. Any of these choices will be a great pick for you. But there is one that is specifically the best of the bunch. And that is the Into The AM Face Mask.

What makes the Into The AM Face Mask so great is the balance that can be found here. It’s very affordable, it’s good at getting the heat away from you, and it looks good too. Everything you want from this kind of mask is here.

But if you are looking for a mask with a specific kind of focus, then there are masks out there for those needs too. And we have gathered them around to round out the 5 choices we made. So you will find Best Overall, Best Moisture-Wicking Cooling Face Mask, Most Comfortable Cooling Face Mask, Best Electronic Cooling Face Mask, and Best N95 Face Mask.

Depending on your needs, any of these face masks will work some wonders for you this summer. All you need to do is scroll down and get a good little synopsis of why each of these masks is so great. So scroll on down and make the choice that works for you.

Best Overall

If you are looking for the best cooling face mask, this is the one we feel fits that description. For one, it is highly affordable. Even before the sale that makes that price even more alluring, this is always a highly affordable mask. But that price shouldn’t fool you into thinking this is not a highly effective and durable mask. Quite the contrary. It is going to handle all the stress and rigors you can throw at it. The sun won’t pierce through this mask, so your skin will be sunburn free. Most particulates in the air will not be able to break through the materials used here. It’s very comfortable in the way it perfectly stretches on your face as well as being highly breathable, so you will never feel constrained. And of course, it wicks away the moisture and ends up leaving you feeling refreshed and cooled down while you go about your day. As an added benefit, there are a good amount of color options with this one. So you can pick the one that fits for you and accessorize with your wardrobe. To us, it was pretty simple to declare this the one overall.

Get It: Pick up the Into The AM Face Mask ($12; was $18) at Amazon

Best Moisture-Wicking Cooling Face Mask

If moisture wicking is the main element you are looking for in a cooling face mask, then we would humbly suggest this one out of the bunch. When it comes to cooling face masks, comfort is usually pretty high. But with this one, the comfort levels are higher than usual. That is because this one is made for the active man. For those of you that like to work out or do chores or just work your body up in general, this mask will keep you comfortable. Breathability is high and the cooling properties of this one are real high. You can sweat all day long in this mask and it won’t show. If anything, the mask is just gonna work even harder at keeping you cool. So if this mask is good enough for someone out there doing some real physical activities, then this is surely good enough for anyone else.

Get It: Pick up the Mission Cooling Neck Gaiter ($20) at Amazon

Most Comfortable Cooling Face Mask

Now, if you are looking for comfort than this Claw Neck Gaiter is gonna be right up your alley. The team over at GSW Coverings has made it their mission to make comfortable and stylish looking face masks for people to wear. You will be cool all day while wearing this mask and the sun should be no issue at all. There are a ton of style options too that it is almost too much to possibly handle. Everyone should be able to find a design that fits their aesthetic. But really, the comfort levels are what makes these so special. Unlike other masks like them, these are made with dual-layer cotton. So this just fits on your face like a glove while also feeling so soft too. That cotton is unbelievably comfortable and will make the day with this on a whole lot more comfortable.

Get It: Pick up the Claw Neck Gaiter ($15) at GSW Coverings

Best Electronic Cooling Face Mask

Like everything in the world, there’s always a high tech option. Now this mask is a really interesting one. It is very different from any other mask here for a variety of reasons. Obviously, the biggest is that it’s electrical and not just a piece of fabric strapped to your face. It’s also made with carbon and silicon. This is not gonna fit on your face like a glove. But that doesn’t mean it won’t make going outside in the heat any more annoying. Quite the contrary, as this electric design makes breathing out there even easier. Breathing easier is gonna make you cool down a lot quicker, with this pushing the air out as you exhale. This mask is made for those that work in low key toxic environments, like constructor workers and the like. Dust and all sorts of nonsense in the air will get filtered out with ease thanks to this electric face mask. So if you want to make sure you’re getting some good clean air out there while also staying nice and cool, you got a face mask here for the taking.

Get It: Pick up the O2 Flow Electric Face Mask ($100; was $130) at Touch of Modern

Best N95 Face Mask

Maybe you’re looking for a face mask that is comfortable but are more worried about the effectiveness of the filtering. You want to stay safe during the pandemic, as do we all. And you could keep yourself calm and cool with this N95 face mask pack. The way this bad boy is designed is to guarantee that you will stay safe from antivirals. It’s FDA and CDC approved, keeping 95% of very small particles out of your airways. Rigorous testing has been done to make sure these masks are going to keep you and others protected out there. And with this pack coming with 20 face masks, you and yours will be safe on trips outdoors for a long time. Comfort levels are high and the lightweight design is gonna keep you cool when you head out. For great protection, you could do much worse than picking this mask up.

Get It: Pick up the Respokare Niosh N95 Respirator Mask 20 Pack ($180) at N95 Mask Co.

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

For any questions or concerns you have about the Coronavirus, head on over to the CDC

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Men’s Journal assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

Best Protective Face Masks on Amazon Prime

Get A Ton Of New Carbon Filters For Your Mask At Amazon

Electric Face Masks With Built in Fans Are Back In Stock — For Now

Grab Some Amazing Custom Face Masks At GSW

This N95 Respirator Face Mask May Be The Closest To A Virus Killer Yet

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!