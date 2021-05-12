The 5 Best Fasting Supplements To Make Any Fast Easier

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Summer is right around the corner. For many of us, it’s already starting to feel like it’s here. This means sooner or later, all of us will be ready for beach season. And when we head to the beach, we want to look our best. To look our best, we need to make some necessary changes. Changes in our physical activity levels and changes in our diet.

Changes in our workout routines are all good and necessary. You need to find out the right routine for you based on your physical needs and on the goals you want to achieve. But physical fitness isn’t the end. If anything, the diet may be the most important element. Because if you still eat like garbage and treat your body like a dumpster, working out is just a waste.

Getting a new diet in order is not the easiest thing in the world. We get set in our ways and it can be hard to break into a new direction. Especially when it comes to what we eat. But it is necessary to do so. Say you don’t want to change what it is you eat though. There are ways to eat better while eating the food you still like. Portion control is key. But there is an extreme version of that. And it is called intermittent fasting.

What is intermittent fasting you may be asking? Well, it’s a way to control your appetite to go long stretches of time without eating. Stretches of time that could be 8, 12, or even 24 hours. And then when it is time to eat, you can eat like a maniac. Whatever kind of food you desire, it’s all up to you. There are different plans, but that is the basic gist of it.

Fasting in the typical fashion tends to not be the greatest way to lose weight. Because it goes beyond the point of Intermittent, where your body isn’t being treated right. It’s unhealthy and when you start eating again, you will actually overeat and since your metabolism slows down after a certain point, you’re just gaining more weight. This is why the intermittent plan is here to make it easier to lose weight and keep it off.

Intermittent fasting is so great because it’s all about control. Learning to control when you eat. By getting your body to go long stretches without eating, it kickstarts the fat-burning process. When you eat, the body won’t burn fat. So longer stretches of no eating means you burn more fat. And since you aren’t putting anything in, there’s no counterbalancing act going on.

It’s also great because when you get into the swing of things with Intermittent Fasting, your body won’t want to overeat. So while you can eat the food you want, your body won’t be able to eat too much. So much so that some studies have shown people only eat 10% more than they would usually eat because their stomach just isn’t ready to do so.

There are many benefits to intermittent fasting beyond the simple weight loss you will see. There’s also better control of blood sugar due to the decrease in insulin in your body, which rises when you eat. Your heart health will improve, as will your mental acuity and focus. Growth hormone levels can increase, making your workouts more effective. There are many benefits that make this a great plan for anyone to roll with.

Now, it isn’t going to be the easiest thing in the world to roll right into an intermittent routine. The first two weeks are going to suck and you might feel like giving up. But you don’t have to. There are ways to help yourself stay on the right path. You can go with a great fitness app like Noom to help you stay the course. And there’s also the option of picking up the best fasting supplements to aid in your progress.

If you go to Amazon, you will find a ton of supplements that claim to help you stay strong with the fasting plan. But you don’t want anything. You want the best fasting supplements you can get. And that is why we are here to save you time searching and researching each item. That is why we have gathered 5 of the best fasting supplements around to help you on your new path.

All 5 of these supplements would work great for you. There’s a nice little variety, so it’s not just one type of supplement. But we think there’s one that stands tall as the BEST OVERALL. And for us, that is the Herbtonics 5X Potent Apple Cider Vinegar Capsules. Using this, you won’t just make it easier for yourself to suppress your appetite. You’ll see many other great benefits that we’ll detail below.

But we know everyone is different. Be it that there’s a difference of opinion or you tried one and it didn’t work for you. Whatever the reason, the other 4 are all winners too. So if you want to try out something that should be a big help in your fasting goals, you should check them out below. We picked them to fall under different categories. BEST OVERALL, RUNNER UP, BEST CUSTOMER REVIEWS, BEST TO DRINK, and BEST TASTING.

So if you’re worried about your ability to stay on the path, pick up one of the best fasting supplements below. All 5 are great items that at least one of them should catch your eye. Get started on the path now so you can enjoy the summer looking your best wherever you go.

BEST OVERALL

As we said above, we think that this is the best of the best fasting supplements around and the customers believe so too. There’s a reason why it’s a #1 seller on Amazon. Because it works and it works well at a great low price. When you start taking this bad boy, you will lose that desire to start snacking after a few hours. That way you can stay strong with the fast. But that isn’t all you get. It’ll also help you detox, as the Apple Cider Vinegar is going to work through the system to clean you out. And it’ll help you burn even more fat than you would by just fasting. Ketosis will be triggered to give you more energy, as the fat will be burned for fuel. That way you can hit the gym with all your might. Your stamina will increase and you’ll be more focused with a strong sense of clarity. There’s no real downside to picking this bad boy up.

PROS: Stay strong on the fast and get all the fat burned you want with a ton of energy to keep you going strong through the day

CONS: None we can see

Get It: Pick up the Herbtonics 5X Potent Apple Cider Vinegar Capsules ($22) at Amazon

RUNNER UP

When it comes to getting yourself to stay the course on the fast, you can’t go wrong with picking up these fasting salts. For one, they are incredibly easy to use. Convenient too, as you can stir them up in your drink to ingest them whenever the need arises. It’s a clean and pure blast of nutrients that will fuel your body with what it needs so the hunger doesn’t rise up and overtake your control. The pricing may be a little high in comparison to how much you get, but you won’t be able to argue with the results when you stop craving a late-night snack.

PROS: Effective and convenient to use when you need some help on the go

CONS: A bit pricey considering the amount you get

Get It: Pick up the Nutri-Align Fasting Salts ($29) at Amazon

BEST CUSTOMER REVIEWS

There’s nothing wrong with checking out the customer reviews of an item you’ve never tried before. It can show you how well people are reacting to something. That way you know if it’s worth it. And the reviews of this electrolyte powder are out of this world good. You can’t go wrong with picking this up based on how much people love the results this has delivered. You will get a clean blast of nutrients right to your system to keep you strong and appetite-free. And then, you won’t have to worry about breaking the fast. Stir some up in your drink and get what you need on the go.

PROS: Customers love it for a reason and it is great to use for on the go refreshment and nourishment

CONS: A bit expensive and flavorless, so it’s more effective than it is enjoyable

Get It: Pick up the SNAKE Juice Keto Diet Electrolyte Powder ($40) at Amazon

BEST TO DRINK

Now, if you want to actually enjoy what it is you are putting in your body, then you can not go wrong with this powder from Dr. Berg’s. Because not only is it incredibly effective at keeping you strong on the fast by fueling you up with what you need so the hunger doesn’t overtake you. But it’s also because it tastes pretty great as well. Stir it up in some water and make yourself a nice little drink that goes down smoothly. Drinking water can help keep you on the fast and it’ll be a whole lot easier to do so since it’s enjoyable to do so. Help stay strong and boost your body into keto so you can burn fat for fuel so you never feel weak.

PROS: Tasty and incredibly effective

CONS: Might be a bit too pricey for how quickly it can go, but that shouldn’t be too much of a deal-breaker

Get It: Pick up Dr. Berg’s Original Electrolyte Powder ($34) at Amazon

BEST TASTING

Like gummies? Then you’ll want to pick up these gummy’s from Goli to help keep you on the fasting track. Each of these gummies tastes amazing, thanks to the ingredients used here. Such as actual apples, giving it an amazing and flavorful blast as the nutrients inside strengthen your system and your resolve so you can keep going without eating a meal before the time is right. Your immunity will increase and you’ll just feel better throughout the day. So why not pick up a bottle to give yourself a great tasting supplement to help you during this trying time.

PROS: Flavorful and effective

CONS: Might be hard to just stop at on gummy

Get It: Pick up the Goli Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy Vitamins ($19) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!