The 5 Best First Aid Kits To Have In The Home This Holiday

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s been a whole lot going on this year. 2020 has brought on a whole lot of stuff to deal with. And we are in the midst of the holiday season, so it isn’t like things are going to be slowing down anytime soon. It may be a little less downtrodden than most of 2020. But still, quite stressful nonetheless.

With the rollercoaster that has been the year 2020, a lot of things in our lives have had to change. We’ve had to alter our thinking and our routines. Working from home for some, wearing masks and gloves to work for others and all sorts of other things in between. Recalibrating ourselves for a more homebound existence was the main thing in 2020.

But, there are some things that haven’t had to change in our lives. No matter what the year has thrown at us and will continue to throw at us, we all need to have certain things in our lives for those rare occasions when we need them. Items we may not want to think about but are vital. Maybe even more vital this year than ever before.

Since we should be isolating ourselves from those not in our homes as often as possible these days, we need to do what we can to stay on that path. We need to be able to help ourselves in times of need. Try not to venture out into crowds. Which is why we need to have First Aid Kits in our homes and/or cars for those unfortunate moments when we get hurt.

Say you’re going out for a hike by yourself and you take a fall. You scrape yourself or strain something. An injury that isn’t all that pleasant but doesn’t necessarily require a trip to the hospital. A good first aid kit in your backpack or in your car can go a long way to keeping you out of the pandemics’ way.

Even better is having a good first aid kit now that the holidays are upon us. Because if you are having family over or you’re just spending time with those that you live with, you’ll want to have a good first aid kit on hand. Because nobody wants to deal with the kind of mayhem that will befall you if an accident occurs and you don’t have a first aid kit.

Just as a general rule of thumb, you should have a good first aid kit on you. And if you don’t, now is the best time to go out and get yourself one. Which sounds like it isn’t the easiest thing in the world. It isn’t, but it is work that needs to be done. Work that we are here to help you guys get done in a timely manner.

There are so many options out there and outlets that will sell you a first aid kit. These days, we are never without options online. But your best bet as always is to go to Amazon and find the Best First Aid Kits. And you will find plenty of them. Too many to really ingest, to be honest.

This is where we come into play. Because we know that the options on Amazon can be a bit overwhelming. So we have gone through the options over at Amazon for Best First Aid Kits and wrangled up 5 of the best to our eyes. And out of the 5 we have found, there is one that stands out as the best of the bunch.

Of the 5 we have picked out, the Best Overall First Aid Kit is the M2 Basics 300 Piece First Aid Kit. When you go looking for a first aid kit, there are a few things you need to take into account. For one, pricing is a big one. You don’t need to spend a ton of money to get a great first aid kit.

You also need to look at the size of the kit. Not just the actual size of the container, but the number of pieces within. How many problems can be solved with it? If these things aren’t of high quality, you should stay away.

And with those reasons in mind is why, for our money, the M2 Basics 300 Piece First Aid Kit is the best. For its price, and for the size of the kit in terms of space saved and problems that can be solved. But we know there are other kits that may catch people’s eyes for different reasons. and that’s why we got 4 more listed below as well.

For the 5 Best First Aid Kits we picked out, we had different criteria in mind. BEST OVERALL, BEST VALUE, BEST FOR LARGE GROUPS, MOST AFFORDABLE, and BEST LIGHTWEIGHT KIT. That way you can weigh the options for yourselves and make the right call for you. Though, again, we wouldn’t fault you for going for the BEST OVERALL.

So we would suggest that if you guys don’t have a good first aid kit somewhere in the house for whatever reason, now is the time to get one. Check out the Best First Aid Kits we have rounded up for you below and make the right choice for your needs.

BEST OVERALL

As we said above, this First Aid Kit from M2 Basics is the best overall. For one, it’s very affordable. Not just affordable, but it offers plenty of bang for your buck. There’s a lot in there for your accident needs. The entire home is a lot better off with this in the house for that reason, especially during the holidays. Which also ties into the size of the kit. So you have a lot of first aid within the kit. But you also don’t have to worry too much about the space either. It’s a compact and easy to store kit. Which makes it easy for you to stash away in the house or in the trunk of the car for those times when you need it out of the house. So we say if you’re looking for one, this is the Best First Aid Kit you could buy.

PROS: Great price, spacious, plenty of first aid

CONS: Maybe not the best for the largest gatherings or office settings

Get It: Pick up the M2 Basics 300 Piece First Aid Kit ($26; was $33) at Amazon

BEST VALUE

When it comes to looking for a First Aid Kit, you want to try to get something that will offer you plenty of protection and replenishment as possible. But you may not want to spend all that much money when you do so. You want to look for the best value out there. And we think this Swiss Safe First Aid Kit is the best value out there. You can get a sizable kit that’s easy to put away for a meager $30. That’s not bad at all. You won’t have to worry when a problem arises, because this will help solve many problems for a good long while. That’s how much it offers up. For this kind of money, you wouldn’t be wrong to pick it up.

PROS: Great bang for your buck

CONS: Not as many pieces as the biggest kits if that’s a problem for you

Get It: Pick up the Swiss Safe Store 200 Piece First Aid Kit ($30) at Amazon

BEST FOR LARGE GROUPS

If you are going to have a sizable little group together for the holidays this season, it would be best to get a first aid kit that is best for those large gatherings. And for us, this first aid from Be Smart Get Prepared is great for those very purposes. The entire family could need first aid and you would be able to help them out as this kit is good for up to 50 people. Even with all of that help offered with this kit, it won’t take up too much space. So you could bring it home or on the road with you. Even better is that it is on sale right now to make it even more alluring. So you should pick it up if you want some big group peace of mind.

PROS: Offers plenty of help if needed

CONS: Maybe too pricey if you don’t need to worry about so many people

Get It: Pick up the Be Smart Get Prepared 250 Piece First Aid Kit ($22; was $36) at Amazon

MOST AFFORDABLE

Maybe money is a bit tight right now. IT makes sense with all the holiday shopping that you have been doing. So if you’re looking to pick up a first aid kit without breaking the bank, then this kit from Swiss Safe is for you. It’s got a decent amount of pieces for you to help out when first aid is needed, although it isn’t all that varied as some of the pricier kits. But if money is a consideration, then this is the best out there for such a good low price.

PROS: You won’t have to spend all that much money

CONS: Not as many pieces as you may like

Get It: Pick up the Swiss Safe 120 Piece First Aid Kit ($25) at Amazon

BEST LIGHTWEIGHT FIRST AID KIT

If you are looking specifically for a first aid kit that is lightweight for trips outdoors when you’re all alone, something to store in your backpack, then you can’t go wrong with this Adventure Medical Kits option. It’ll give you the help you need if you take a fall and need to clean yourself up and get back on the go. Maybe not the best for the house with a lot of people in it. But for a single person, you really could do a whole lot worse than picking this bad boy up.

PROS: Great for use if you go hiking on your own

CONS: Really only good for one person

Get It: Pick up the Adventure Medical Kits Ultralight First Aid Kit ($29; was $30) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!