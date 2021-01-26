The 5 Best Home Power Racks For Your Workout Needs

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

January is almost over guys. At this point, we are starting to see who is really serious about keeping up with their New Year resolution to get in shape. It’s not easy to change one’s life in any way. But doing so by eating better and working out more is a real difficult proposition.

Humans are creatures of habit and we tend to go for the easiest habits possible. The ones that don’t put more undue stress upon us. Those tend to be the ones that maybe aren’t the healthiest habits to have. Not just because they’re easier to do, but also because they tend to make us feel better in the short term.

It also doesn’t help that healthier habits aren’t easy. They’re harder and require time and energy. You need to focus on what you’re doing. It takes real focus to eat better. There’s a reason why it’s called working out. Doing your best and trying during your exercises is going to take a lot of hard work.

But all that hard work will pay off. Once you start getting into the routine, it becomes second nature. And the results you see will benefit you in so many ways. Not just in the appearance department. But you’ll just feel more energetic and focused. Your every day will be a whole lot better than it was before these changes.

Actually making those changes is going to be hard. Any year would be a challenge to do what needs to be done. But in the world we live in with a pandemic still raging, it makes these changes a little harder to enact. Every element of our lives have changed in the last year, so it only makes sense that these things would need to be altered too.

Dieting might actually be easier in this world we live in. Since going to restaurants is a dangerous proposition these days, you should be a much better cook than you used to be. Making your own meals tends to be healthier than going out to restaurants. Better ingredients and smaller portions is never a bad thing.

Where the difficulty comes in to play is in the exercising department. Because nowadays, we should not be going to gyms. Which means we need to shift into a home-based workout. Doing whatever you can at home or around the home. Going for runs or bike rides. Doing workouts that don’t need equipment, like pushups or situps, or the like.

You can do what you want without equipment and do pretty well. But if you want to see real results, you’re going to want equipment. Especially if you’re looking to build up some muscle. At this point, plenty of people have been building up a nice home gym for themselves. And if you haven’t, there’s no better time than present to do so.

If you’re looking to build up your muscle and get a great workout going, there are a lot of different options for you. You can go in a lot of different ways with a ton of different equipment options. There is one piece of equipment though that can do a lot of work for you. Equipment that will deliver some great results. And that is a Home Power Rack.

What is a Home Power Rack? It’s an amazing piece of equipment because it can do more than one thing. This won’t just let you do dips or pull-ups. It’s a multifaceted piece that will allow you to do squats or bench based workouts within a small confined space. A rack that is built-in with safety precautions to keep you safe if you slip during a bench press or the like.

Having a Home Power Rack can lead to some great results. It’s also a piece of equipment that can consolidate a lot of space in your home. You won’t need so many different pieces of equipment, as this can do what all those others do. All in one package. Now, you need to be safe when you’re using this as it can lead to some workouts that seem like they’re effective but are actually harmful to you.

This won’t just deliver some great muscle building either. A Home Power Rack can help promote bone development. It can also help reduce lower back pain and other age-specific disabilities like arthritis in skeletal muscle. That’s all due to resistance training helping to build up your body in more ways than one.

It should come as no surprise that there are a lot of Home Power Racks out there. You can look all day long and find options out there. Not all of them are going to be worth a damn though. But to go through all of them and figure out which is worth a purchase is really time-consuming. We get that and we get that people don’t have all the time in the world to look. That’s why we’re here to help.

We’ve done a lot of looking for Home Power Racks for you guys. And we have found the 5 best options out there for you. Any of the 5 we have picked would be a really smart purchase for anyone. But in our minds, the BEST OVERALL is the Vanswe Power Rack.

Why do we think the Vanswe Power Rack is the BEST OVERALL? There are a few reasons for that. For one, the pricing is pretty good. This is an item that is going to cost a good bit of money as it’s not some compact piece of work. You want it to come with the trimmings and you want it to be sturdy.

And this Vanswe Power Rack is might durable. It will handle any workout you throw at it and it will be in your home for a good long while. It comes some of the accessories you need to make the most of the workouts with this rack. Throw in a bench and you won’t need much else to get your home gym well set up.

So in our minds, the Vanswe Power Rack is the best of the bunch. But we understand that everyone has their own minds. People might want something else or decide to go with a different brand or whatever. That’s why we picked these other 4. All 5 we picked fall under different categories so you can choose whatever sounds best for you.

BEST OVERALL

As we said above, this is our pick for the best Power Rack of the bunch. For one, the durability of this is stunning. You can work out as hard as you want without worrying about it crumbling on you. This can handle up to 1000 pounds of weight. It also offers up a ton of workouts on its own and also thanks to the accessories it comes with, like the pulley system. All of which comes in a pretty affordable packing for what it is. This may cost you some money but it’s going to give you what is basically an entire workout routine in one package. Consolidate your home with this streamlined and sturdy piece of equipment right now for the best results possible.

Get It: Pick up the Vanswe Power Rack ($660) at Amazon

RUNNER UP

Maybe the Vanswe just doesn’t catch your eye. It happens. But if you want a great power rack with the trimmings that are pretty close to Vanswe, then this Er Kang Power Cage will suit your needs in a wonderful way. The pricing maybe just a tad higher than the Vanswe, but it’s close enough. But you won’t be too bothered with the price when you see how strong it is. This is a magnificent piece of equipment. It’ll offer up an entire gym’s worth of workout routine for you to do in one little area. Like the Vanswe, it can handle 1000 pounds of weight. Which means it can handle your workouts like a boss. With the accessories it comes with, you’ll have most of what you need to make the most of your at-home resistance training.

Get It: Pick up the Er Kang Power Cage ($700) at Amazon

MOST DURABLE

When it comes to any piece of workout equipment, you want it to be durable. Durability has to sit at the top of the priority list. It would be quite unfortunate to spend all this money on something that won’t last, especially if it breaks while you’re using it. That’s no good. Luckily, you won’t have that problem with this Papababe Power Cage. This bad boy can hold up to 1200 pounds of weight, which means you can work out without a care in the world. It’ll hold up for a long time. Add a bench to the accessories it comes with and you’ll be building up your body like a champ in no time.

Get It: Pick up the Papababe Power Cage ($600; was $630) at Amazon

BEST CUSTOMER REVIEWS

When it comes to buying anything new, you need to hear how good it is. You need some reviews and good advice. Our word is one to be trusted, but it’s just one voice. If you want to hear from others about how good one of these power cages, then you should check out the customer reviews on Amazon. Because that way you’ll see how people are in love with this Fitness Reality Power Case. Over 6,300 people have reviewed it so well that it stands at a 4.7 out of 5-star rating on Amazon. This may be a base model with none of the trimmings, but it comes at a much lower price than the other models so you can build it up over time. That way you’re at least starting from a Power Cage that you can trust from the word of others.

Get It: Pick up the Fitness Reality Power Cage ($299) at Amazon

BEST BASE MODEL

If you aren’t looking to spend as much money at the moment, then you’ll want a base model Power Cage. Something that is as good as the others but without all the accessories as the others come with. That way you can get the cage in the house and build it up over time as you wish. And if you want a great base model, then you should go with the HulkFit Power Cage. This will handle any workout you throw at it and it’ll handle it for a good long time. This sturdy little piece of equipment will be a welcome and effective addition to any home.

Get It: Pick up the HulkFit Power Cage ($400) at Amazon

