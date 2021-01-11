The 5 Best Home Suspension Trainers To Help Shape The New You

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We are more than week into 2021. That means we are more than a week into the resolutions that people set for themselves. A lot of those resolutions that were set out were about getting into better shape. Living a healthier life. That’s a noble goal to set for one’s self. But it isn’t an easy one.

Plenty of people may set out to achieve this kind of resolution, but many of those folks tend to drop out of it before the first month of the year even comes to an end. Changing up the ways we eat and adding more physical activity to our lives can be a real tough challenge for ourselves.

All of these changes are especially difficult in the world we currently live in. 2020 brought about a pandemic that turned our entire world upside down. We’ve needed to adjust to these changes. And the changes that need to be made in the physical fitness department are pretty vast.

Dieting has become a lot easier during all of this, to be honest. But when it comes to working out, people have had to really adjust their ways of thinking and doing. Thanks to this virus that won’t be going anywhere anytime soon, it is not smart to go to a gym. So many people sweating and breathing all around you. No good at all.

That means people have had to shift into working out from home. In some ways, it’s not that big a change. You can do plenty of workouts without the need of equipment. But there’s going to be something missing without any equipment. A lot left to be desire in your fitness routine.

Almost a year into this pandemic, people have been making purchases to turn their home into a personal gym. Whatever works for them and the space they have. The most lavish equipment or the most compact equipment imaginable. There are many items out there worth a pickup.

When it comes to building up your home gym, you need to focus on the kinds of purchases that will aid in you hitting those specific goals. Wanna build muscle? Get some weights. Looking to slim down? Get a bike. Just buying things all willy nilly will just end up cluttering the home and costing you a lot of money.

Now, there are some items that are perfect for anybody. No matter what your goals are when it comes to getting into shape, there’s gym equipment that would be a great addition to any home. And one of the best, most well-worn equipment you can buy is a Home Suspension Trainer.

A lot has been said about the efficiency of Home Suspension Trainers. And we ourselves have written a lot about great Home Suspension trainers, as seen here and here. As Dr. Melinda Ratini says, “It is a great workout for you if you have limited time and space and are trying to get in or maintain top condition”.

Right now, thanks to the pandemic, it is important to turn the home into a gym. Keep yourself fit and safe. And the best thing to add is a Home Suspension Trainer. You want to conserve space but you don’t want to skimp on the workout. You want to get a good workout and improve your body’s strength.

Unsurprisingly, there are a ton of options out there for Home Suspension Trainers. Everywhere workout equipment is sold, you can be sure to find a ton of different trainers. So much so that it can be a little hard to figure out which is the best one for you. This is where we come into help.

We know there’s a lot of options out there. Such a deep and vast selection that it can be overwhelming. That’s why we have gone ahead and searched throughout the lands to find 5 of the best Home Suspension Trainers.

These 5 that we have selected are sure to make anyone’s home into an effective gym. Any room can be retrofitted into a workout space that’ll get your whole body worn down, ready to be built back up. But in our minds, there is one that stands above the rest. And that is the TRX Pro4.

When it comes down to the Best Home Suspension Trainers, there are certain criteria you need to look at when making a choice. When deciding which ones are great or not. All of which get high grades with the TRX Pro4.

For one, you need to look at how strong and durable they are. You don’t want to hook them up and they fall apart on you when you’re using them. That leads to injuries and no one wants that. Nor do you want to see it break down on you, leading to you having to buy a new one.

That means you’ll also want to see how much it costs. You may be ok with spending a little more money to get something that’ll last a whole lot longer than something cheaper. It’s better to get more bang for your buck than save some pennies on something that isn’t up to par.

You’ll also want to see how easy it is to hook them up. They should, by design, be easy to set up in the house. But not all of them have great hookups. They’re not strong enough or aren’t dynamic enough to be hooked up to any room. Or they’re good enough to be used outside when the weather is just right.

All of these things are taken into account with the TRX Pro4. This is one of the strongest and most durable items out there. Maybe the most. It can be hooked up anywhere with ease, indoors or out. And the price is just right. You won’t have to worry too much about replacing this due to manufacturing flaws.

In our mind, you would be best served by picking up the TRX Pro4. But we understand everyone is different. That’s why we got 4 other bad boys waiting in the wings for you to pick up. All 5 of these are broken down into different categories, so you can pick which is the right one for you.

The way we break them down is as such: BEST OVERALL, MOST AFFORDABLE, BEST VALUE, BEST FOR OUTDOORS, and BEST FOR TRAVEL. Any of these will be a smart pickup. The TRX Pro4 is obviously the one we think you should pick above all else. But these other 4 are no slouches.

So if you want to get into the best shape possible from the comfort of your home in the New Year, you should check out the Best Home Suspension Trainers below and pick out the one that works best for you.

BEST OVERALL

As we said above and many times before, we think TRX makes the best home suspension trainers and the TRX Pro4 is the best of the bunch. The durability and strength of this really cannot be understated. You will be able to hook up in any room or go outside with these and work out as hard as you possibly can. These bands will handle the pressure like nobody’s business. The price may be high, but you will be getting quite the bang for your buck here. These will be with you for a long time. Not to mention that when you pick this up, you don’t just get the suspension system. You’ll also get access to the TRX app so you can have an even easier time using this, getting tons of workout routines beamed right to the palm of your hand. Anyone looking to shape up at home during all of this, you really can’t go wrong with this bad boy.

Get It: Pick up the TRX Pro4 ($235; was $250) at TRX

MOST AFFORDABLE

For many people, pricing is the most important aspect one needs to take into account. 2020 hasn’t been kind to everyone and 2021 seems poised to continue the economic hardships going. Luckily, there are plenty of affordable suspension trainers out there for you that can handle the workout. And for our bet, the best of the affordable options is this system from NOSSK. It will hook up with ease and survive in your home for quite a long time. Bring it with you anywhere you gotta go with the go-bag it comes with. At this price, there’s really no issues with picking up this system from NOSSK.

Get It: Pick up the NOSSK Home Suspension Trainer ($38) at Amazon

BEST VALUE

You may be looking at the pricing of these items first and foremost. But you also want to get a lot of bang for your buck. There are simple setups for a low price. But not all of them will offer you the kind of dynamic workout routine like this system from BoYun. You get yourself the amazing suspension bands to work out your entire body with. But you also get resistance bands and an ab roller and a jump rope and a pushup bar. For this amazingly low price, you can get an entire gym in your home. Are these as durable and strong as the TRX and the like? No. But they are mighty strong and for this low price, you really can’t go wrong with adding it to your home.

Get It: Pick up the BoYun All-in-ONE Suspension Training System ($46) at Amazon

BEST FOR OUTDOORS

The winter is going to come to an end soon enough. And there’s plenty of areas in the country where it’s still quite warm out. So if you like to workout outdoors, you should pick this Moulyan system. That way when the Spring comes, you can easily transition to workout out in the glory of mother natures gaze. Just hook these strong bands up to whatever anchor point you have available and get down to it. The pricing is pretty strong and the items with the set are just as strong. So work out in the backyard now or wait until the snow thaws in a few months. Either way, you can’t go wrong here.

Get It: Pick up the Moulyan Bodyweight Resistance Training System ($61) at Amazon

BEST FOR TRAVEL

Do you lead a life on the go? Makes it kind of hard to make a resolution to stay in shape. Especially now when gyms aren’t exactly safe to go to. You go on the road for work, you need some way to workout. That’s where this Lifeline set comes into play. This thing is perfect to throw in a bag and take with you on the go. You can hook this up to any hotel room you’re staying at, any office you’re working in. Any place you find yourself is a gym in no time at all. These will last for a long time. You won’t have any worries about having to replace these once you purchase them. You’ll be as fit as fiddle in your active life.

Get It: Pick up the Lifeline Jungle Gym Suspension Trainer ($100) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!