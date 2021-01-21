The 5 Best Inversion Tables For Men With Back Pain

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The last year has been quite a marathon of mayhem. Just one neverending curveball after another. Life is stressful enough as it is before you add in the day to day wildness that 2020 brought us. And even though 2020 has come to an end, 2021 will continue that stressful day to day life for the foreseeable future.

With the New Year here, a lot of people are in the midst of trying to live up to the resolutions set for themselves. Which in and of themselves bring some new stress into our lives. We want to better ourselves and make this year better than the last. Even though it should be pretty easy to be better than 2020, it’s not something to take lightly.

This is especially true if you are in the midst of a resolution that is based around physical fitness. Working out more and/or eating better. That way you can just feel better in your day to day. Better physical health will improve your life in so many ways. But it isn’t to make the necessary changes to do so. Which again, adds stress to your life.

Even in a regular year, getting into better shape would be hard. But now, in 2021, it’s a whole new ball game. Because you shouldn’t be going to the gym. It’s not smart to be surrounded by other people that are sweating up a storm and breathing heavily. In some ways, it has made things easier. You should be eating at home, which is healthier than eating out. But the exercising aspect is something that needs to be reckoned with.

For the last year, people have been building up their home gym so they can work out from home. Sure, you can do plenty of workouts without equipment. But if you want awe-inspiring results, you’ll want to get the equipment you can in the space you have. So if you haven’t been doing so yet, now is the right time to do it. Especially if you haven’t given up on the resolution just yet.

If you haven’t given up on the resolution, that’s amazing. Good for you. Plenty of people won’t keep up with it. But you did. Yet, you may be seeing some aftereffects that aren’t fun to deal with. For a lot of men, especially men with a spare tire for a gut, there’s a really big problem that comes with all the stress of life and physical exertion. And that is back pain.

Back pain can be really unbearable. Even the slightest back pain can be a problem. Just try to go about your day without your back moving. Impossible, right? Back pain can hit anybody. But for those with some extra weight to them or are a little older or are stressed out of their minds all the time, back pain can really be a problem. Especially when you start working out for the first time in a long time.

There’s a lot of different ways to try and alleviate that back pain. You can certainly go to a doctor to try and figure it out. But if you want to try out some options before actually heading to the doctor, there are ways to try from home. And one of the best ways in our eyes is by picking up an Inversion Table.

What are Inversion Tables? Long story short, it is a table you strap yourself to so you hang out upside down. Why would you do that to alleviate back pain? Because Inversion Therapy is a great way to help out your back. Studies have shown that inversion therapy is a great way to help out in a short term way. Unless you’re in need of surgery, this might be a great option for you.

Other studies have also been run about the benefits of inversion therapy. In one case, “The study found that inversion therapy at 60 degrees reduced back pain after eight weeks. It also improved torso flexibility and strength.” Another says that it does so by creating more protective fluid around spinal discs, removing waste from the spine, decreasing inflammation, and increasing circulation around those muscles.

Basically, the idea is that by reversing the pressure of gravity on your back will relieve pain. Again, not for severe problems that need surgery or the like. But in the day to day, you can use this to unwind and get some of the kinks out of your back. You just need to know how to use inversion tables so you don’t end up doing more harm than good.

There are some tips you need to have in mind when you get an inversion table. For one, don’t do it alone. Have some there as a spotter for you just in case something goes wrong and you can’t get out of the table. Also, strap down so you don’t end up falling off. Don’t go all the way back. You just need to go about 30 degrees backward. And don’t go for too long. At most, go for 5 minutes at a time, maybe twice a day.

Getting an inversion table could really work wonders for you. But you need to know what to get. Unsurprisingly, there are a lot of options out there. So to help you guys save some time, we have picked out the Best Inversion Tables for you to pick up. And in our minds, the best one out of the bunch is the Innova Inversion Table.

Why do we think the Innova Inversion Table is the best of the bunch? For a few reasons. For one, the pricing is just right. You’ll have to spend a little bit of money on one of these, but this one is not expensive at all. And despite that great low price, it is incredibly durable and sturdy. Not to mention it is easy to put away when you’re not using it. And the customers on Amazon that have bought it love it.

So it should come as no surprise that the Innova Inversion Table is our favorite pick of the bunch. But we picked out 4 other options because we know everyone has their own opinion. All 5 of these bad boys will make for a great addition to any home that is suffering from back pain. And all 5 were picked with different categories in mind.

The categories we have used to gather these Inversion Tables are as follows: BEST OVERALL, MOST AFFORDABLE, MOST DURABLE, BEST FOR STORAGE, and BEST CUSTOMER REVIEWS. Any of those should work for you, even if you don’t go with the Innova Inversion Table for some reason.

So if you are looking to find ways to alleviate your back pain, then you should check out the Best Inversion Tables we have gathered for you. They’re listed out below. Pick the one that works for you and get your house set up so you can unwind after a long day.

BEST OVERALL

As we said above, we feel that the Innova Inversion Table is the best of the bunch. Why? Again, it’s for a few reasons. Just look at that price and then compare it to the rest of the picks. Only one of them is lower in price, and that’s because it’s on sale. But this base price is the best of the bunch. And despite the low price, the durability and the sturdiness of this table is very high. You’ll have no problem with this breaking down on you when you’re using it. This is good, because it would be no fun to be hanging on this and it fails. You can fold this up pretty easily and store it away when you’re not using it. There’s a reason the customer reviews on Amazon on so high. You’d be wise to pick this up if you’re looking to add an Inversion Table to your life.

Get It: Pick up the Innova Inversion Table ($120) at Amazon

MOST AFFORDABLE

If pricing is an issue for you, you’ll have to choose right. You don’t want to spend money on some cheap piece of junk that breaks on you. Luckily, this table from Body Vision is not junk. Quite the contrary. It’s highly affordable even before the sales price, but this sales price makes it even more alluring. And the low price in tandem with the strength and durability of this table is too hard to ignore. It won’t get in your way, with the table easily being stored when you aren’t using it. For anyone looking for some help in relieving back pain, then you can’t go wrong with this one.

Get It: Pick up the Body Vision Inversion Table ($99; was $125) at Amazon

MOST DURABLE

When it comes to an inversion table, you really want it to be strong. It would be quite unfortunate to strap into one and it just completely falls apart on your. You’ll be in a really dangerous situation if that happens. Well, that won’t be a worry when you pick up the Exerpeutic Inversion Table. Because this is an incredibly strong piece of equipment. It’ll handle your back pain-alleviating needs without breaking a sweat. You’ll be definitely getting all the bang you’d want for the bucks you’re spending here.

Get It: Pick up the Exerpeutic Inversion Table ($200; was $229) at Amazon

BEST FOR STORAGE

Inversion tables should be easily stored away when you aren’t using them. There’s no reason for them to be sitting around in the open when you aren’t using them. But not all of them are made equally. So some can be a bit more annoying to fold up and put away or take out to use than others. But not the Health Gear Inversion Table. This will offer up no difficulties in using it or putting it away. This extends to the durability of this table, which will give you all the safety you want from one of these. Picking this one up won’t be a mistake in any way.

Get It: Pick up the Health Gear Inversion Table ($179; was $200) at Amazon

BEST CUSTOMER REVIEWS

Sometimes, you just need to hear how great something is from those that have used it. You can take out word on the efficiency of these tables. There’s also nothing wrong with taking a look at the customer reviews on Amazon to get a good idea of how people react to the efficiency of these items. In fact, it’s really smart to do so. And by doing so, you will see that the customers at Amazon have loved what the Ironman Inversion Table has brought to their lives. And if you pick this up, you will be among the close to 5,000 people that reviewed this so highly that it stands at a 4.6 out of 5-star rating. Can’t go wrong there.

Get It: Pick up the Ironman Inversion Table ($281) at Amazon

