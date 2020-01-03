The 5 Best Kettlebells to Help Crush Your New Year’s Fitness Goals

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The secret is out: All you really need to get fit and ripped is a kettlebell. Of course, there are a number of different brands and types out there. So which kettlebell is right for you? We looked over a bunch of the best, from Titan Fitness, PowerBlock, and even Walmart and Amazon. And we found that the best kettlebell is the Bowflex SelectTech 840 adjustable because it offers the best combination of convenience, quality, and versatility.

Men’s Journal has long been a fan of the kettlebell. Over the years we’ve told you 15 minutes a day with a kettlebell is all you need for a great workout. We’ve given you lists of 10 perfect exercises you can do at home with just one kettlebell, to tone your body all over without ever leaving the house. And we’ve even told you how 8 minutes a day is all you need to get in, and stay in, great shape.

At the end of the day, many kettlebells are exactly alike: not much more than cast iron balls of varying weights, with handles attached. So this list could have gone on for days. Instead, we chose to pick five of our favorites for each type.

Here are the five best kettlebells for every purpose.

We’ve got adjustable kettlebells, so all you need is one device. We’ve got vinyl kettlebells that won’t scuff your floors, to keep the noise of crushing your fitness goals to a minimum. And we even picked a perfectly serviceable kettlebell from AmazonBasics, that comes at a great price and a wide variety of weights to suit every workout need. And if you’re a Prime member, shipping is free—a huge consideration when shopping for weights online.

So if you’re ready to jump on the kettlebell bandwagon, the new year is the perfect time to do it. Here are the five best kettlebells for every purpose.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!