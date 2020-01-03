The 5 Best Kettlebells to Help Crush Your New Year’s Fitness Goals

Best for Apartment Dwellers GET IT!

XPRT Fitness 50-pound Vinyl Kettlebell Set

With four bells in varying weights and color-coded for quick, easy recognition, this four-piece set of cast iron kettlebells is dipped in vinyl to protect your floors—and to keep the sound of crushing your fitness goals to a bare minimum.

These are also great for sharing; there’s a full set, so there’s the perfect weight for everyone.

Get It: Pick up XPRT Fitness 50-pound Vinyl Kettlebell Set ($50) at Walmart

