The 5 Best Kettlebells to Help Crush Your New Year’s Fitness Goals

Best for Bargain Hunters GET IT!

PowerBlock KettleBlock 20

If you’re looking for an entry-level set of adjustable bells but don’t want spend a ton of money, this KettleBlock offers a full set of 5, 8, 12, and 20 pounds in a compact, portable package that’s more than 40 percent off its regular price. But only through January 14—or until they’re sold out.

That’s the way it is at Woot—deals last for a limited time or until supplies are gone. Best of all, Woot’s an Amazon company. So Prime members, you get your rewards and benefits (including free shipping!) here.

Get It: Save 42% on the PowerBlock KettleBlock 20 ($58; was $100) at Woot

