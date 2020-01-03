The 5 Best Kettlebells to Help Crush Your New Year’s Fitness Goals

Best for Noobs GET IT!

AmazonBasics Cast Iron Kettlebells

Ranging in price from 10-60 pounds and almost always on sale, AmazonBasics kettlebells are solid, well-made, precisely weighted, and perfect for anyone who’s just starting out. Vinyl coated ones are also available.

Another huge perk of buying your kettlebells from Amazon? the free shipping (if you’re a Prime member). These things can cost a bundle to ship.

Get It: Pick up AmazonBasics Cast Iron Kettlebells (from $19) at Amazon

