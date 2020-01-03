The 5 Best Kettlebells to Help Crush Your New Year’s Fitness Goals

Best for Serious Bodybuilders GET IT!

Titan Fitness 10-40 Adjustable Kettlebell

Whether you’re going for a solid six-pack or looking to rip your arms and take your physique to the next level, this adjustable weight can get you there while saving space and money.

It can handle the punishment. It includes six drop cast-iron plates that can can be quickly removed or added to alter the weight of the bell from 10 to 40 pounds. The plates are held in place by a heavy-duty plastic clamp, to ensure that they won’t slip or slide around during rigorous pumping seshes.

Get It: Pick up the Titan Fitness Adjustable Kettlebell ($105) at Titan Fitness

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!