The 5 Best Kettlebells to Help Crush Your New Year’s Fitness Goals

Best Overall GET IT!

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell

For the best kettlebell fitness experience, the Bowflex SelectTech offers our favorite combination of convenience and quality. It’s six bells in one, with variable weight settings at 8, 12, 20, 25, 35, and 40 lbs. Every kettlebell move, every kettlebell workout is right here in one tight little package. And it comes with a 2-year warranty.

Right now during the New Year’s Sale you can get free shipping from Bowflex. When it comes to buying weights online, that can make a huge difference in your total cost.

Get It: Pick up the SelectTech 840 Kettlebell ($150) at Bowflex

