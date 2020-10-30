The 5 Best Pillows For Back Sleepers

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Everyone sleeps in different ways. If you are a back sleeper, then you know that you need different sleeping arrangments than side/stomach sleepers. Especially when it comes to pillows. Not all are made equal, but there are some that are made for the back sleepers of the world.

We know that there are a ton of Pillows For Back Sleepers out there. To make shopping easier for you all, we have picked 5 of the best options. Check them out below.

When it comes to finding the best pillow for back sleepers, you need to look at a few things. For one, how comfortable it is has to be at the top of the pile. The ability to make it fit your level of sturdiness. Can it last for a while or will the materials get bent out of shape in short order? How affordable is it in tandem to its efficacy in those other areas. Well, we have found a pillow that is great in every regard and it comes from the Beckham Hotel Collection. There’s no need to adjust the comfort level, as this filling is the perfect mix of soft and sturdy. It’s made from 100% cotton, so it feels soft when you lay your head down on it. It’s fade and stain-resistant, as well as being resistant to dust mites, mold, and mildew. And even better is that it is very affordable. One of the most affordable out there. Much lower than you would expect with how comfortable and durable it is. So if you want some help getting to sleep, this pillow is a great fit for any back sleeper out there.

When it comes to pillows, there are a ton that are set in their ways. You can only use them in one position and its sturdiness is set in stone. But not so when you pick up this amazing pillow from Ontel. This one is perfect for any position you like to sleep in. Like your pillow flat or curled up so your head is further from the bed? Whatever position you like to sleep in, this will handle it with ease. And you can adjust the support levels to your liking, taking out the filling until it gets to the point you are most comfortable. When you lay your head down on this after getting it into the shape and position you like, the soft Bamboo/Polyester blend will further relax you for an easier night’s rest. This pillow is a great choice for you guys.

If you want luxury with your pillow, you are gonna want to spend some money. Not too much, but it will cost you a penny or two to get something really impressive. And this pillow from Coop Home Goods is mighty luxurious. For one, it is a good looking pillow. It doesn’t look like it’s some special made pillow. It’s got a classic look to it. And in terms of comfort, luxury doesn’t even begin to describe this pillow. It’s out of control how comfortable this pillow is going to feel under your head at night.

When it comes to any pillow, you want it to be ergonomic. Something designed to be as comfortable as possible and to fit snugly under your head. And all the pillows discussed here are very ergonomic. But this pillow from EPABO tops them in the ergonomic department. It’s great in all the other areas too. It’s soft to the touch and it’s very affordable. But where this one stands out from the pack is that it is made with a groove in it for you to put your head in. That way your neck and back can get the proper support it needs to get you nice and relaxed for bed. You really can’t go wrong adding this fantastic pillow to your home.

For plenty of people out there, budgetary concerns are real. You can’t go spending money all willy nilly. But when it comes to sleeping right, you need to do something. Luckily, you don’t need to spend all that much money to get an amazing pillow that works for back sleepers. This one from SORMAG is wonderfully priced and will deliver quite the rest for you at night. Soft and fully supportive for any preference, this packs in a lot of bang for the relatively affordable buck.