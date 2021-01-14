The 5 Best Rubber Dumbbells To Build Muscle At Home

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

2020 was a year that threw a lot of negativity at us. Even for those that were in better positions than others, it was a lot. So much so that anyone who managed to make it through the biblically comical year wouldn’t be out of line for wanting to make some changes to at least have a better 2021 on a personal level.

Now that we are almost halfway done with January, we are starting to see what resolutions are sticking. Every year, people are making their lists and trying to stick to them to better themselves. It’s a noble goal, especially in the face of what 2020 threw at us. But these goals can be hard to enact. The chains we bind for ourselves are made from the strongest stuff.

That goes doubly true for those that set resolutions to get into better shape. The routines and patterns we set for ourselves, whether we know it or not, don’t tend to be the healthiest. Humans instinctively go for the easiest path and that tends to lead us down unhealthy roads. So trying to merge into a lane that’ll send us towards a better future is doubly hard.

It is doubly hard because you need to shake yourself out of those routines. Breaking free of those second nature acts will not be hard. Not only that, but you then need to make new routines for yourself. And healthier routines are very hard. They are at the beginning at the very least. Which is why you tend to see a lot of people drop their resolutions by the end of January.

For many people, these resolutions are going to be even harder to keep up with. In some respects at least. Because we are still living in a pandemic, our lives haven’t gone back to normal just yet. Which in some ways is good, since going out to eat is out of the question. That means you’ve probably been cooking at home, making healthier meals with smaller portions.

The rise in difficulty comes into play in the physical fitness portion. Because of this pandemic, we should be steering clear of the gyms. Being surrounded by so many people leaving their sweat and filth in the air is no good. So you need to shift. Change up the ideas of getting into shape to be more based around your home. Or at the very least, around your home if you wanna run or bike ride.

Working out from home poses some challenges, but it doesn’t have to be the most mind-numbing process in the world. You can do plenty of exercises right from the comfort of your home with no equipment at all. Like, for example, pushups or sit-ups. You can even leave the house to go for a walk, keeping a safe distance from others.

But if you really want to get the most out of a workout session, you will most likely want to add some equipment to the home. At this point in time, a lot of people have been slowly but surely adding stuff to the home. Now, everyone’s home gym needs will be different than others. It’s all based on goals set forth and the size of the home one is living in.

Now, there is no one size fits all answer. It really is based on the sorts of workouts you intend to do. Do you want to focus on cardio/losing weight, or do you want to put on some mass/build up your muscle? All of that is going to affect what you need to look for. And if you are looking to improve your muscle mass, you would be wise to pick up some dumbbells.

It should come as no surprise to find out that there are a lot of options for dumbbells out there. They are a great piece of equipment for anyone to have in their home to build up muscle. And since this pandemic has been going strong for almost a year now, you can find these pretty much anywhere. But you don’t want to settle for whatever’s in sight. You want the best.

Now, you can choose from iron or rubber when it comes to the craft of the dumbbell. Now, for home use, rubber is probably the best bet for you. Just on the off chance they slip from your hand, you won’t see massive damage to your floors. Not to mention they tend to be waterproof, so destruction from rusting is not in the cards.

To help you guys make a choice in picking up some dumbbells for your home, we picked out the Best Rubber Dumbbells available on Amazon right now. That way you can get them soon and not have to spend all day doing research. Because when you see the CAP Barbell Set of 2, it will be hard for you to pass up what we consider the BEST OVERALL set of the bunch.

When it comes to picking out the Best Rubber Dumbbells, you need to look at a few criteria. Nothing too deep, as dumbells are pretty simple items. You need to look at cost, weight, and how durable they are. You don’t want to spend a lot of money on weights that won’t last for a while. And the CAP Barbell Set of 2 will keep you company during workouts for a good long while.

Now, we are aware that there are differing opinions and wants out there. No one person is exactly the same as the other. So we picked out 4 other sets for you to choose from. That way if the CAP Barbell Set of 2 doesn’t work for you for some reason, you can pick out the ones that do from the other options below.

Of the 5 sets we picked out, the breakdown of why we picked them is as follows: BEST OVERALL, BEST FOR TONING, MOST AFFORDABLE, BEST FOR STARTERS, and MOST DURABLE. So if any of those wrangle your interest, you can’t go wrong with picking the corresponding setup. These are the Best Rubber Dumbbells for a reason.

So if you are out there looking to make the most of your resolution to get into better shape, you could do a lot worse than picking up one of the Best Rubber Dumbbells for your home gym. In no time at all, you’ll start to see the muscle mass pile on and your body gets into the kind of shape you’ve only dreamed of prior.

BEST OVERALL

As we said above, we feel that the CAP Barbell Set of 2 is the best overall choice you can make when it comes to rubber dumbbells. That’s for a few reasons. For one, these are really strong pieces of equipment. The money you spend on them won’t be wasted, as you won’t have to buy more of them over time. When you get them, you’ve got them. Although you won’t be spending too much money on them, as the pricing is beyond fair. They won’t do any damage to your floors thanks to the rubber design. Your hands will feel at ease with them in your grip, thanks to the design of the handles. You will have a great time adding these to your workout routine. Muscles will be incoming in no time.

Get It: Pick up the CAP Barbell Set of 2 (starting at $30) at Amazon

BEST FOR TONING

Maybe you are out there looking for dumbbells to tone up your arms. You’re not looking to bulk up. Which means you need to go with lighter weights. That way your muscles start to get that nice cut up look to them. And we think if that is what you’re looking for, we think this option will be the best for you. They fit like a dream in your hand. They’re smaller than other dumbbells, so they won’t take up too much space. You can erase any worry in your mind about the durability of these, as they are made to last. And being that they are smaller weights, they don’t cost as much. Picking these up to tone your arms will be a great decision.

Get It: Pick up the CAP Barbell Neoprene Coated Dumbbell (starting at $19) at Amazon

MOST AFFORDABLE

For those of you that need to take pricing into account, you need to find the right dumbbells. There’s plenty of cheap ones out there, but you shouldn’t spend your money on them. Luckily, Day 1 is here to deliver some affordable dumbbells for you to add to the house. The rubber design is just as strong and durable as others. But no matter the weight you are looking to add to the house, you will find them to be among the lowest priced out there. So take it from us and add these to the home gym you’re looking to build up now.

Get it: Pick up the Day 1 Fitness Rubber Hex Dumbbell (starting at $12) at Amazon

BEST FOR STARTERS

If you’re just starting out, you don’t need to add a whole slew of dumbbells to your house. You need to start small. You’ll probably be using the initial weight for a while before your body is ready to move up in weight. So you need to get a set that is lightweight but heavy enough to make the purchase worthwhile. That’s where Weider Strength comes in to deliver an amazingly strong and durable dumbbell for you to work out with. The rubber design is perfect to keep your floors safe from damage. And the pricing is pretty fair when you see the weights you’re looking for. Pick up a set now to get your workouts done with a strong efficiency.

Get It: Pick up the Weider Strength Rubber Hex Dumbbell ($68; was $80) at Amazon

MOST DURABLE

When it comes to picking up any workout equipment, you want them to be durable. It would be quite irritating for the equipment to break down on you, causing you to spend more money to replace them. Not to mention that it can cause an injury if they break down while you’re using them. So you want to make sure the craft of the items is up to snuff. And the dumbbells from RitFit are very much up to par. There’s a reason why we included it in the Best Rubber Dumbbells. You can add these amazing rubber dumbbells to your home without a worry in the world. Your workouts will be a whole lot more efficient with these in your home than without.

Get It: Pick up the RitFit Rubber Hex Dumbbell (starting at $55) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!