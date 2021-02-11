The 5 Best Smart Scales Under $50 Every Home Should Have

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There is no one set way for people to get into better shape. What works for one person isn’t going to work for another. And the routine that someone you know is using might not even be worth trying since it’s aiming for a different result. If you want to pack on the muscle, you won’t want to follow the cardio routine of a dedicated jogger.

All of this grows even more complicated in the current situation our world is in. For the last year or so, a pandemic has changed every single aspect of our lives. The biggest being that we should all be staying inside as often as possible to prevent getting sick. Which can be a big hurdle for anybody looking to get into better shape.

When people decide that it’s time to change, there’s one commonality in many of those plans. For most, people decide that it is time to get a membership to a gym. That way there’s all the equipment one can need. Not only that, if you have the scratch, you can even sign up for personal training sessions. All under one roof.

Signing up for a membership is a way to keep people motivated to keep working out. If the money is going to keep getting taken out of our bank accounts, might as well keep going and put that money to use. Even if there’s plenty of folks that just eat the bill. But nowadays, it is a pretty silly idea to go to the gym to keep yourself in check.

You don’t need to go to a gym to get in shape though. There are plenty of workouts one can do without equipment right from the comfort of one’s home. And if you want home gym equipment, you can buy some. The last year has seen an increase in people doing just that. Depending on what they want to achieve, there’s plenty of options for them to pick from.

Now let’s say that you know what you want to achieve. And that you have the equipment and the drive to reach those goals. You’ve even been hitting a steady routine, making a real deal go of it. That’s all great. But that can really all be for naught if you don’t keep track of your progress. For all you know, you’re just making a whole lot of noise to no real end.

For most, there’s a real easy way to keep track of one’s progress. Get a bathroom scale. You can see how well you’re doing by stepping on that scale first thing in the morning and last thing at night. Maybe even go for another weigh-in after the workout. That way you can see how much you’re burning off during the day.

But that doesn’t really tell the whole picture. There’s a whole lot of other elements to one’s physical health that isn’t taken into account just by weight. You could be losing weight because muscle is being lost, not fat. Or you just sweated out a lot of water weight, not really getting to the core of your health. You need something a little more accurate than how many pounds were shed.

For a truly good indicator of how well you’re doing in your fitness routine, you need to take BMI into account. That means Body Mass Index. With that, you get a good idea of where you fall into the fitness spectrum. There are ways to get that figured out. You can go to a doctor and get it checked. Physical trainers can do that for you. But that’s a lot of work. Why not just get yourself a smart scale?

What is a smart scale? At first glance, it’s just a regular ole bathroom scale. Plop it down on the floor and stand on it to get your weight. But with the neverending advancements of the world, a smart scale can do a whole lot more than that. Like give you a pretty accurate sense of what your BMI is.

But a smart scale can do a whole lot more than that. They can be synced up to apps so you can get all the numbers delivered right to your phone. That way they are stored so you can keep track of your progress. See what’s working and what needs to be changed. Numbers like your weight and BMI. But plenty of other stats as well.

Depending on the scale, you can get a ton of statistics that will help you figure out how well you’re doing. Numbers like body fat %, water %, muscle mass, metabolic age, and so much more. All of which will give you a truly complete look at how your body is doing. That way you can then alter your routine to make better strides in your health.

Now, it should come as no surprise that there are seemingly neverending options for smart scales out there. If it has to deal with physical fitness, you won’t be lacking in choice. We get that and we also get that no one wants to be stuck looking through all these options. So we have done some work for you guys and picked out the Best Smart Scales available on Amazon right now.

Going through all of these options for the Best Smart Scales, we picked out 5 fantastic options. All of which come in under $50. All of which would make for a great pickup for any household. But in our eyes, the BEST OVERALL is the Renpho Smart Scale. That’s due to the accuracy in all areas, the ease at which it syncs up to the app, and the durability of it. All of which is available at a great low price.

Now, we know that everyone has their own opinions on things. They may want something other than the Renpho Smart Scale. That’s why we got the other 4. All 5 of these scales were picked to represent various categories. Categories which are as follows: BEST OVERALL, RUNNER UP, MOST ACCURATE, MOST AFFORDABLE, and MOST DURABLE.

So if you’re feeling like your house needs a brand new scale in it, then you need to pick up one of the Best Smart Scales displayed below. With the numbers they can deliver to you, you’ll be in a much better position to get in great shape. All for under $50. Can’t beat that.

BEST OVERALL

Like we said up above, this smart scale is our pick for the Best Overall for a reason. For one, it’s incredibly accurate. Probably the most accurate we’ve found. All of which means the numbers being seamlessly synched up to the app are just right, making your fitness journey that much easier to track and plan. It’s incredibly durable, so you don’t have to worry about it cracking under your feet. And it does all of that at an incredibly low price, which is even lower now thanks to the sale that’s going on. There’s a reason over 142,000 people have reviewed this on Amazon, giving it a 4.7 out of 5-star rating. That’s a whole lot of love. You can join the party and get this scale in your life now for the most accurate readings out there.

Get It: Pick up the Renpho Smart Scale ($29; was $40) at Amazon

RUNNER UP

Our runner up doesn’t fall too far behind the Renpho Smart Scale. It’s pretty close all things considered. So if you’re not all that thrilled about Renpho, you can’t go wrong with this FitIndex Smart Scale. The numbers it delivers will be quite accurate. You’ll be able to quite easily stream them on over to your phone app of choice, tracking your progress so you can make the best plan possible. It’s a durable piece of equipment, so it won’t break on you anytime soon. And it’s pretty well-loved by those that have purchased it. Over 44,000 reviews have given it a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon. So the people that get it are quite happy with it. It can be yours right now for a good deal under $50.

Get It: Pick up the FitIndex Smart Scale ($26; was $30) at Amazon

MOST ACCURATE

When it comes to picking up the right scale, accuracy should be the top priority for you. And this Smart Scale is one of the best in that regard. If the two above didn’t float your boat, then this one is sure to. It delivers such amazing accuracy thanks to the two pairs of G shaped sensors it’s made with. These sensors help to deliver some truly accurate results. Results that are roughly 10% more accurate than other scales. It’s durable and connects to your app with ease. For a scale to come in under $50 and deliver like this is pretty impressive. You could do a lot worse than picking this scale-up for the house.

Get It: Pick up the Eufy By Anker Smart Scale ($45) at Amazon

MOST AFFORDABLE

For plenty of folks, a budget needs to be taken into account. Can’t go spending money all willy nilly. So even for smart scales under $50, you may be looking for something much further from $50 than others. That’s where this Etekcity Smart Scale comes in. Because for almost half that price, you can pick this scale up and get all those numbers you need to be sent directly to your phone. Numbers that are sure to be accurate. A scale that is very durable, so you won’t have to replace it anytime soon. And a scale that has a 4.8 out of 5-star rating on Amazon right now. For this price, you really can’t beat how effective it is.

Get It: Pick up the Etekcity Smart Scale ($26) at Amazon

MOST DURABLE

Durability is very important when it comes to any piece of gear related to physical fitness. Even for items as relatively affordable as these scales under $50, you don’t want to have to replace them soon after buying them. Nor do you want them to break internally so the number gets all thrown out of wack. None of these scales will do that to you. And one of the best in this regard is the Arboleaf Smart Scale. This will be in your life for quite a while when you pick it up. Delivering accurate numbers right to your phone to make your physical fitness journey a whole lot easier to deal with.

Get It: Pick up the Arboleaf Smart Scale ($30) at Amazon

