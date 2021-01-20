The 5 Best Variable Progressive Resistance Bands To Build Muscle At Home

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

2020 brought a lot of mayhem to the world. Mayhem that was so wide-ranging and long-lasting that our lives have had to change dramatically. So much so that in the New Year, we’re still dealing with those problems. So it should come as no surprise that people are going even deeper into resolutions this year.

Every year, people like to signify the changing of the calendar with some resolutions. Goals to keep in mind so the year ahead of them can be better than the one behind us. Which shouldn’t be too hard in 2021. But people are looking to put 2020 in the furthest reaches of our minds, so resolutions are a great way to do that.

No matter the year though, the most popular resolutions tend to be aimed at physical fitness. Losing weight and/or getting into better shape. There’s nothing like make a change for the better than changing the look and health of your body. You’ll feel so much better in your day to day life.

Even though people like to make these resolutions, you tend to see them fall off pretty quickly. By the end of January, the people who aren’t gonna keep up with it will have dropped out. This is all due to the fact that getting into a better routine is not the easiest thing in the world for people to do.

This is due to the fact that people are creatures of habit. Our everyday lives are filled with routines that we don’t even think of. The kinds of habits we tend to pick up are all based on convenience. And the easiest habits to pick up are the ones that tend to be the least health-conscious.

Getting rid of those habits are not that easy. But the most difficult part of changing to a healthier life is making healthier habits. Because those habits are harder to keep. You need to actively work at it. You can’t falter or take a day off. There’s a reason why people call it working out. Because it’s a job.

Now, the pandemic we are currently living in has changed how we can tackle these kinds of changes. Dietary changes may be a little easier to make, with the lack of restaurant options forcing us to eat at home. Better ingredients and smaller portions. But if you want to make some real changes, you’re going to need to work out.

Exercising is where the more difficult changes have come into play. Because it is not the smartest idea to go to gyms right now. Which means you need to get all your working out done from home. This can be done, with workouts that don’t need equipment like sit-ups or dips or the like.

But if you really want to see any real results, you’re going to need to get equipment for the home. Equipment based around what you need and what size home you’re dealing with. If you haven’t been building up your home gym in the last year, now is the best time to do so.

There are all kinds of avenues you can take in your physical fitness journey. Journeys that will dictate the kind of equipment you need. But there are some items that can service a larger selection of people. Equiment like Variable Progressive Resistance Bands.

We have talked about Variable Progressive Resistance Bands a lot in our time. There’s a good reason why we talk about them so much. It’s because they are incredibly convenient for anyone looking to save on space in their home gym. But also, mainly, because they are incredibly effective.

This isn’t just an opinion on our part. Studies have shown “Accommodation resistance training may induce a physiological training response by improving the strength and power of stabilizing muscle groups required to balance the bar if consistently used over time”.

Having Variable Progressive Resistance Bands is great for anyone looking to save space. Because they can pretty much replace free weights. No need to have all those giant hunks of metal hanging around anymore. The benefits make it really easy to add them to your home.

One of the benefits of Variable Progressive Resistance Bands as compared to free weights is you have a great plane of movement. The sky is the limit with your workouts. Another benefit is the constant tension when you use them aids in the breakdown of muscle. You can’t cheat when you use these.

The more you stretch out a band, the greater the tension. And the greater the tension, the greater the results of your workout. And if you want to add more weight to bulk up, you can stack the bands to make for an even tougher workout.

Another benefit is that if you do have free weights, you can use these Variable Progressive Resistance Bands with them. You can use them with any workout to make the results even more impressive. You’ll really get those muscles burning.

It should come as no surprise to you guys that there are way too many Variable Progressive Resistance Bands out there to choose from. So much so that it can make your head spin. You won’t be able to make a choice with all these choices in front of you. We know this and that is why we are here to help.

We have done some searching and we have wrangled together the 5 best Variable Progressive Resistance Bands available on Amazon. All 5 would make for a great pickup for any guy looking to get into shape. But our pick for the BEST OVERALL has to be Wsakoue Pull Up Bands.

Why do we think the Wsakoue Pull Up Bands are the best of the bunch? There are a few reasons. Pricing is one since these are very affordable and easy to pick up. They are insanely durable, giving you the option to workout as hard as you like without worry about them breaking on you. And the customer reviews on them are out of sight.

It’s pretty easy to put the Wsakoue Pull Up Bands as the BEST OVERALL pick. But we know everyone is different and wants options. So that is why we got the other 4 options down here. And we have wrangled these choices with certain criteria in mind.

The categories we have put these picks are as follows: BEST OVERALL, BEST VALUE, MOST AFFORDABLE, MOST DURABLE, and BEST CUSTOMER REVIEWS. Whichever works for you is sure to make your life a whole lot better.

So if you are in the market for the most complete workout in a compact package, check out the options for the best Variable Progressive Resistance Bands we picked out below. It really can’t be overstated how effective these are, whether you’re looking to tone up or bulk up.

BEST OVERALL

As we said above, we think these are the best bands you could get for yourself. For one, you can’t go wrong with the pricing here. $27 for a set of bands that will offer you unreal workouts on their own or stacked together. These are durable as hell, so you can put them through the wringer. No need to worry about having to replace these bad boys all the time. And the customers that have purchased these on Amazon love them. The reviews are through the rough. You’ll turn any room in your home into a full-on gym without taking up too much space. It’ll be hard to beat what these can provide.

Get It: Pick up the Wsakoue Pull Up Bands ($27) at Amazon

BEST VALUE

There are a lot of bands out there you can get. And there’s plenty out there where you can get one band at a time. Save yourself some money, buy them when you need to go up in weight. But you can save a lot of time and a lot of money when you pick up this set. A handful of bands in one swoop. Durable as all get out too, so you can work out as hard you’d like. No ripping or tearing on these bands. All of which is at this great low price. You’d have a hard time getting many sets cheaper than this, let alone buying them one at a time for a better value. The sky is the limit with these in your corner.

Get It: Pick up the Canway Pull Up Bands ($31) at Amazon

MOST AFFORDABLE

You don’t have to spend a ton of money to add some bands to your home. Generally, they aren’t the most expensive items one can buy. But you can still find great deals and prices if you know where to look. And we know where to look. That’s how we came across these great bands from Sweatz. Strong and durable bands that will offer up a greater workout with any equipment you can pair them with. Or not pair them with and just use them for a sick workout. All for the low low price of $17. If you’re on a budget and want to save where you can, these bands are for you.

Get It: Pick up the Sweatz Resistance Bands ($17) at Amazon

MOST DURABLE

When it comes to any workout equipment, you want to make sure they are durable. Items breaking while you’re working out with them can lead to some serious injuries. Not to mention the money spent having to replace them. But you won’t have to worry about that with these bands from Sun Pow. You’ll have them in your life for a good long while. A good long while that’s being spent putting them to the test. And they will pass those tests with flying colors. Pull them out of a drawer when you need them and then put them back, never getting in your way. These are great and you could do a whole lot worse than picking up these durable bands.

Get It: Pick up the Sun Pow Resistance Bands ($40) at Amazon

BEST CUSTOMER REVIEWS

There’s nothing like getting first-hand knowledge about something before you buy it. It’s a real pain in the butt to get something that doesn’t end up working the way you want them. So you can take it from us and the customers over at Amazon that this bands set is definitely worth picking up. More than worth it to be honest. Over 4,000 reviews have raved about it so much that it stands at 4.6 stars out of 5. That’s a whole lot of people praising this set. And for good cause too, as the durability and efficiency of these bands are hard to argue with. So if you need a new set of bands for your home, trust the good folks over at Amazon and pick this one up now.

Get It: Pick up the Power Guidance Pull Up Bands ($37; was $43) at Amazon

