The 5 Best Vibration Exercise Plates For Your Home Gym

A month into 2021 and we are still dealing with the problems from 2020. Overall it might be a better year than 2020 was, we still got that pesky pandemic to deal with. And that pandemic is still affecting our every waking moment. Which means we still are best served by staying indoors and away from others.

Staying indoors is the smart move these days. Sure, you can’t do it all the time. You gotta leave the house to get groceries or, for most folks, go to work. But it is best if you want to do your part to avoid the virus and stop the spread. But that doesn’t mean it has made things easier for us. Especially if you’re out there looking to get/stay in shape.

Going to the gym as part of a strict workout routine is the best way to get yourself in shape. A diet is good and very vital to a healthier life. But you need to make an active choice to get rid of those old pounds from the days of caring less. You can’t get rid of that spare tire with a healthier breakfast. At least not as fast as you can without a workout.

And a gym offers the best options to help you lose that weight. It has all the equipment you need, no matter the workout. Building up muscle or doing cardio, you can do it all there. But this pandemic has made it quite unwise to go to a gym. Even if they’re open around you, you really shouldn’t be taking the risk. All those people sweating and breathing deeply. Not smart at all.

Things aren’t completely hopeless without a gym though. You just need to go with the flow. Alter the way you do things. And in this regard, you need to adjust your workout routine from the gym to the home. At this point in time, you’ve probably been building up a nice little home gym for yourself. But there’s nothing like tossing aside the equipment and just going for a nice run or bike ride.

Now, there’s another problem that some might have to deal with. And that is physical ailments. Maybe you have bad knees or a bad back, or whatever it is that is preventing you from doing certain workouts. There’s nothing to be ashamed about, it happens to the best of us. But you need to adjust to this as well. And there are ways to adjust to that.

For those that are looking for ways to lose weight and get in shape that won’t put undue stress on their bodies, then there’s one option that stands atop the rest. And that is using Vibration Exercise Plates. Because their very design is one that is meant to help you lose weight and bulk up those muscles without having to move.

How do these Vibration Exercise Plates work? Basically, by standing on them while they’re vibrating, it is tricking your body into thinking that it’s falling. By doing so, your body will start to enter into a stress reflex. Your muscles will start to contract in a rapid way. Thus, your body should start to burn calories and improve your muscle strength.

A study has shown that using Vibration Exercise Plates are almost as effective as using a treadmill, without the stress to the joints. So by simply standing on one of these with your knees at a 30-degree angle, you can get a pretty great workout done. Not only will it burn some fat and work on those muscles, but it should also enhance metabolism and relieve stress as well as increasing HGH levels in your system.

Using Vibration Exercise Plates is a great way to lose weight and improve muscle strength for those dealing with certain joint pain. But even if you’re not suffering in that way, you can use these. And you can use these while doing other types of exercises to really improve the efficacy of the machine. So why not pick one of these up?

Simple. There are a lot of Vibration Exercise Plates out there. So much so that not all of them are really worth a damn. These are so ineffective that they will basically shake you about with no results to show for them. That is why we’re here to help. Because we wanted to get the best of the best in front of you guys.

We come to you bearing gifts. And those gifts are the Best Vibration Exercise Plates available on Amazon right now. We picked out 5 of them for you guys to have a little variety in there. But to our minds, the best of the best is the LifePro Waver Vibration Plate. Simply put, because it is incredibly durable and delivers the power you need to really get the blood pumping. All in an easy to use design.

But we get that others have different opinions and needs. Maybe something else will catch their eye. That’s why we picked out the other 4 to round this up to a nice collection of 5 truly amazing Vibration Exercise Plates. Whatever you’re looking for, one of these 5 are sure to fit the bill.

Now, we wrangled these 5 Vibration Exercise Plates under different categories. The categories being as follows: BEST OVERALL, RUNNER UP, BEST MINI PLATE, MOST AFFORDABLE, and BEST STAND UP MACHINE. A nice little bit of variety to help you guys find what it is you’re looking for in short order.

So whether you’re in pain or not, these Vibration Exercise Plates will be wonderful additions to any home gym. So pick up one of them now and get your body rumbling into the best shape you’ve ever been in.

BEST OVERALL

As we said above, we think is the best Vibration Exercise Plate you can get. Generally speaking, you’re going to have to spend some money to get an effective one. So while you may think this price is a lot, it’s actually quite fair for one of these. Especially in comparison to how effective it truly is. It’s got the power you need to get an effective workout in. The durability and strength of this bad boy are quite high, so you don’t have to worry about it faltering when you use it. And using it is quite easy, with the simple user interface that allows you to choose from the power setting that works for you. All in all, there’s a reason why the customer reviews of over 8,000 people have given this a 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon. People who get it love it. And you can be one of those people right now.

Get It: Pick up the LifePro Waver Vibration Plate ($180) at Amazon

RUNNER UP

Maybe there’s something about the Vibration Exercise Plate above that just doesn’t catch you. Maybe it’s the price. Or maybe it’s just the brand itself. Whatever the reason, we got you covered. Because this choice we made for the runner up option is no slouch either. It’s a little more affordable for you guys. The strength and durability are as high as you need them to be. The power it outputs is the level needed for this to be effective. And it even comes with resistance bands so you can do additional workouts while you’re vibrating around on this thing. All in all, you could do a lot worse than picking up this option from Hurtle.

Get It: Pick up the Hurtle Fitness Vibration Platform ($140) at Amazon

BEST MINI PLATE

You may live a life on the go. Never really in the house long enough to make a home gym worth it for you. If that is the case, you are in luck. Because LifePro makes a Vibration Exercise Plate that is perfect for use on the go. It’s a mini, so it is compact enough to travel with you without being too much of a hindrance. But don’t let the size fool you. This is just as powerful and durable as a regular-sized option. This thing is so compact yet powerful, it’s even good to use on your aging pets. At this price, there’s really no downside to picking this up to burn some weight on your trips out of the house.

Get It: Pick up the LifePro Waver Mini Vibration Plate ($135) at Amazon

MOST AFFORDABLE

For many people out there, budgets are a big hindrance in building up a home gym. And like we said above, you will have to spend a little bit of cheddar to get a functional and effective Vibration Plate. Luckily, there are options that are more affordable than others. And the Super Deal Pro Plate here is quite effective. The pricing is very alluring for those on a budget. While it may not pack the same kind of strength and punch as some of the options above, it vibrates at the level you need for an effective workout.

Get It: Pick up the Super Deal Pro Vibration Plate ($109) at Amazon

BEST STAND UP MACHINE

There’s nothing wrong with admitting that you have balance problems. Using a Vibration Plate can help improve those balance issues for you. But first, you need to start using them to get the results. And if your balance is off, you won’t be able to use it all that effectively. Luckily, this stand up machine is here for you guys that need a helping hand when using it. But this machine isn’t built like this simply to give you guide rails. It’s built-in with a heart rate monitor so you can keep track of your workout. There’s even a timer in there too so you don’t stay on too long. To get yourself started on the right foot, this durable and powerful Vibration Plate won’t let you down.

Get It: Pick up the LifePro Rhythm Vibration Plate ($350; was $437) at Amazon

