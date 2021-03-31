The 5 Best White Noise Machines To Get Better Sleep

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The last year has been one filled with a lot of stress and mayhem. Even on a normal day, we all have to deal with a lot of stress from work and family life. All of that has been compounded by the never-ending stream of problems that have overturned our lives. Which means it is more important than ever to stretch out in bed, get comfortable, and sleep all that nonsense out of your body.

Sleep is really hard to beat. Just getting to detach from the world for hours at a time to let your body rebuild itself is one of the best feelings in the world. But there are a lot of people out there that don’t have the easiest time in the world getting to sleep. There are few things in the world as annoying as not being able to get to sleep. Especially if you keep trying to overcome that problem.

Trying to help get people to sleep easily is a whole industry these days. A big industry based on how many items exist that are made with the explicit purpose of lulling you to bed a whole lot quicker. Items like pillows are supposed to relieve neck pain and ease your body into rest. Not to mention mattresses that are better suited to relieving your body of any stress. Don’t even get started on weighted blankets.

The only thing that is more annoying and life-draining than not being able to get to sleep is trying all these items and still getting nowhere. Wasting all that time and energy and money on getting these items is a real pain in the neck. This is why there are other options out there. You can go for sleep aid supplements, but that’s a cheat and a lot of them can do more damage than good. No, we mean white noise machines.

What is white noise you may be asking yourself? You may have heard of it but don’t exactly know what it is, that’s fine. We’re here to help. White noise is basically all the frequencies the human ear can hear played at the same amplitude in random order. Despite that description, it’s actually quite relaxing and helps people get to sleep and stay that way because it prevents any other noises from shaking you back awake.

If you want to use white noise to get yourself to sleep sounder at night, then you’ll want to pick up a white noise machine. There are a lot of them out there and they all have different features and whatnot. But there is one commonality between them all. The ones that work at least. And that is that studies have shown that white noise machines increased the sleep time of patients in a coronary ICU by almost double in just three days.

Clearly, that is pretty effective. And the kind of efficacy that we can use in our day-to-day lives. If those in an ICU can get the relaxation they need to sleep like a baby, then you can too. All that you need to do is find the best white noise machines for you and your home. There are a lot of them. And to help you guys make the best choices, we have picked out 5 of the best for you to check out.

The 5 white noise machines we picked out for you guys are all worthy of being picked up. But there is one we feel is the best of the best. And that BEST OVERALL white noise machine is the Letsfit White Noise Machine. For one, it’s incredibly affordable. It’s got built-in colored night lights to aid in the sleep process. And it has 30 noise options in addition to the white noise option to help you sleep, amongst other great features.

Now, we know that everyone is different and has different wants and needs. That’s why we picked out the other 4 white noise machines. At the very least, one of these 5 options will catch your eye in your journey for better sleep. We wrangled all 5 of these to fall under different categories. That way it’s easier for you to pick the best white noise machine for you.

The categories we used to pick the best white noise machines are as follows: BEST OVERALL, RUNNER UP, MOST AFFORDABLE, MOST STYLISH, and BEST CUSTOMER REVIEWS. If you somehow don’t want the Letsfit White Noise Machine in your life, then the other 4 will work for one reason or another. All of them are effective, so either way better sleep is within reach.

So if you’re looking to pick up some sleep help soon, then you need to check out the best white noise machines we gathered for you below. Either of these 5 is going to get the job done. Roll through the options and find the one that works for you. After the last year, you deserve that deep sleep.

BEST OVERALL

As we said above, this Letsfit White Noise Machine is the best of the best for a reason. Obviously, it’s made with the ability to produce white noise. A white noise that will relax you in no time. But it’s also got plenty of other features. Features like 30 other sound machine options that could do some great work getting you to sleep. With all those sound options, something is bound to work. It’s also built-in with some colored night light options as a way to help lull you to sleep. There’s the option to save your preferred settings to save time at night. It’s got an incredibly easy-to-use UI. And it’s small enough to go wherever you need it to go. All at an astonishingly low price.

Pros: All the features you could want to get to sleep at an incredibly low price

Cons: None. It’s the best overall for a reason

Get It: Pick up the Letsfit White Noise Machine ($26) at Amazon

RUNNER UP

Maybe Letsfit doesn’t work for you. It happens. We don’t know why, but we get it. You’re looking for something else. Well, we think this white noise machine from Adaptive Sound Technologies should be the one for you. For one, it’s really easy to use. This UI is beyond intuitive. You choose from white noise or the 20 other sounds it’s built with. You can choose to turn it on and leave it on or set it for 60 minutes. Long enough to get you to bed. All of which comes in an incredibly convenient package at a decent price, although a price that doesn’t beat out Letsfit. Either way, you’ll be getting to sleep like it was the easiest thing in the world when you add this to your life.

Pros: Easy to use, incredibly effective

Cons: A bit pricey

Get It: Pick up the Adaptive Sound Technologies White Noise Machine ($42; was $50) at Amazon

MOST AFFORDABLE

Plenty of folks need to operate on a budget. After the last year, it’s only natural and totally understandable. Maybe the Letsfit machine at the top of this piece is maybe a smidge too high or you just want to see if there’s something a little cheaper that’s still effective. Well, Letsfit has you covered with another model. It may not have as many sound options like the one above, only 14 instead of 30 in addition to white noise. But the noises it has are incredibly relaxing and the white noise is as effective here as it is elsewhere. All in a convenient package at the lowest price here. For those on a budget that are looking to overcome sleep problems, you can’t do much better.

Pros: Affordable, compact size, effective

Cons: Not as many features

Get It: Pick up the Letsfit White Noise Machine ($21) at Amazon

MOST STYLISH

When we say the most stylish, we don’t mean something you can strap around your neck and leave the house wearing like some accessory. We mean something that will blend in nicely with your bedroom. Where it looks like it’s apart of the furniture and not an add-on. Well, Douni has the white noise machine for you. With 24 sound options outside of the white noise setting and an incredibly easy-to-use UI that will allow you to set the machine to the settings you prefer, this is an incredible machine to add to any home. May not be the most affordable one here, but it’s no bank breaker. Get to sleep quickly with the help of this white noise machine.

Pros: Blends in nicely with the house, effective at getting you to sleep

Cons: Not the cheapest option of the bunch, slightly fewer features

Get It: Pick up the Douni Sleep Sound Machine ($29; was $34) at Amazon

BEST CUSTOMER REVIEWS

Need a little extra guidance when looking for a white noise machine? We’re only one voice. There’s a whole wide world of voices out there for you to listen to when it comes to picking up an effective white noise machine. And that’s the customer reviews over at Amazon. Reviews which are pretty much all raves for this white noise machine from Magicteam. It’s standing at a 4.6 out of 5-star rating from 15,500 reviews. That’s a lot of love. And for good reason. All the features that this is built with in addition to the white noise feature will greatly help you get some sleep. You won’t have to pay much money to join the crowd of people who have benefited from this machine.

Pros: Affordable, easy to use, customers love it

Cons: Not as many features

Get It: Pick up the Magicteam White Noise Machine ($20; was $30) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best Pillows To Help You Relieve Neck Pain And Tightness

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!