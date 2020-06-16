The 7 Best Cooling Face Masks And Covers For The Summer

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Face masks have been a big part of life for the last three months and that doesn’t seem to be coming to an end anytime soon. Until there’s a vaccine out there, caution is the best course of action for everyone. This means you need to make sure you have plenty of face masks in your stockpile.

But one of the unfortunate aspects of face masks is that they can be really uncomfortable to wear. They can be stiff and claustrophobic, not to mention your breath will get stuck in there and warm you up. None of that is ideal during the summer. Luckily, there are cooling face masks you can pick up.

If you want to go out during the summer for whatever reason, then a cooling face mask is the one for you. Something that you can wear in comfort and ring out when you need to cool down. Made out of cloth, you can use these over and over again as long as you wash them.

There are plenty of options for cooling face mask out there. Which is why we have done a little work for you guys. Over at Amazon, there are a bunch of great choices and we have picked 7 of the best to make the choice so much easier for you.

So if you need a new face mask that will keep you relaxed during the summer, then check out one of the cooling face masks we gathered for you below.

