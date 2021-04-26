The 7 Best Creatine Supplements for Men to Build Muscles and Maximize Fat Burning Results

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With beach season rapidly approaching, a lot of us are worried about our beach bods. Looking as best as we can out on the sand. Since we tend to lay out with shorts and no shirts, our bodies are on display. So we want to make sure we’re not looking worse for wear. After the last year and the winter months keeping us inside, our bodies might need a lot of work.

Getting our bodies into shape isn’t just about losing weight. That’s a big part of it. But that isn’t all. You can drop a ton of pounds and still look less than ideal. You need to counterbalance the loss of fat with the growth of muscle. Otherwise, you’ll look unhealthy. And that’s not appealing to the eyes. So you need to look for the perfect balance.

Finding the perfect balance isn’t easy. We’re all built differently, so we need to go about things in different ways. There are similarities, sure. But you need to find the routine that works best for you. You need to find the weight loss routine that works for you and then the muscle-building routine that works for you. There are differences throughout. But there are some similarities that work throughout all routines.

If you’re looking to build muscle, be it a ton of muscle like Arnold or you’re looking to get toned like a Lebron, there’s still something that needs to be taken into account. You need to make sure you’re working out those muscles but giving them the proper nutrients to rebuild bigger than before. And if you want the best results possible, you need some help. And some of the best help you can hope for is with noted steroid alternative creatine.

What is creatine you may be asking? Well, it is very similar to an amino acid. It’s a substance that is found in muscle cells that aid in the production of energy during a workout. Which means that with more creatine in your system, your muscles will work harder and thus break down/rebuild harder. So using creatine is going to help you get the best results in the muscle-building game as healthily possible.

Having the Best Creatine Supplements in your workout routine sounds great. And it is. This is generally speaking a pretty safe substance to intake into your system. The benefits of more energy to work out with a great sense of muscle growth is hard to argue with. But there are some folks that are wary of creatine. And that is because some seem to think that there are side effects to using creatine.

Long story short, the rumors of side effects with creatine use is overblown. For example, you will gain weight by using creatine. But that’s because you’re gaining muscle and muscle weighs more than fat. Or the rumor that it negatively affects your liver and kidneys. Which seems to be true on its face because creatine levels are used to measure issues within those organs. But correlation doesn’t equal causation and no studies have shown creatine to affect those organs.

All things considered, Creatine is actually quite safe to use. You need to use it properly and use the best creatine around. That cheap stuff won’t do. But you won’t have to worry about getting hooked and going crazy like it was an anabolic steroid. Heck, creatine use is being studied to see if it can combat the effects of Parkinson’s disease.

Studies all over have shown the benefits of using creatine. One such study shows that using it “boosts the effects of resistance training on strength and body mass; increases the quality and benefits of high-intensity intermittent speed training; improves endurance performance in aerobic exercise activities that last more than 150 seconds; may improve strength, power, fat-free mass, daily living performance, and neurological function”.

Another such study has shown the effects of creatine on minimizing injuries during a workout. That it acts as an antioxidant and helps keep the muscles from getting damaged. Further than that, it’ll also help the muscles recover quicker while also helping to aid the body from dealing with brain injuries, amongst other injuries the body may accrue.

So when you start using creatine, you will see a lot of big building block results starting to fall into place. Just remember to drink a lot of water, as creatine tends to draw water to the muscles which can leave you dehydrated. When you do, you will see how creatine is “extremely effective in terms of increasing strength and muscle size”.

And if you really want to improve the already impressive results of creatine use, take it in tandem with beta-alanine. Beta-alanine is “a naturally occurring non-essential amino acid which science shows can help push you past your usual wall to hit the gym harder”. And when it is taken in tandem with creatine, you will “gain lean muscle, reduce body fat, increase strength, and increase power when compared to just taking creatine alone”.

As anyone who has done any sort of research into workout supplements, you won’t be surprised to see how many options for creatine are out there. But we don’t want you guys sitting around looking for creatine all day. We want you guys to pick up the best creatine supplements out there right now. No dawdling, no mistakenly picking up the wrong items.

This is why we have gone out and picked out 7 of the best creatine supplements for you. All of which are listed out below. Each of them would make for a great addition to any of your workout routines. But one of them stands out as the BEST OVERALL. And that is the Optimum Nutrition Micronized Creatine Monohydrate Powder.

But we’re aware that everyone has different wants and needs. Different opinions and tastes. So we got the other 6 in here to give you guys a nice variety. You’ll see that we picked the Best Creatine Supplements to fall under different categories to hopefully catch your eyes. The categories being: BEST OVERALL, RUNNER UP, BEST CUSTOMER REVIEWS, BEST CAPSULES, BEST ENERGY BOOSTER, MOST AFFORDABLE, and BEST VALUE.

Any of the 7 we picked out for you will work like a dream. That’s because these are the best creatine supplements you could buy right now. And if you’re looking to look your best with a big boost in muscle mass and a ton of energy to help you burn off fat, at least one of these needs to be picked up right now. So check the options out below and make a choice. You won’t regret picking up any of the Best Creatine Supplements.

BEST OVERALL

As we said above, this is our choice for the best of the best creatine supplements in the bunch. And for good reason. For one, you won’t have to spend too much money. Which means you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck. Because each serving of this supplement is filled with 5 grams of pure creatine monohydrate. So with each serving, you’re getting a blast of pure and clean creatine to fuel your workouts and to help your body recover after a sick workout. All in a package that is easy to ingest. No flavoring, just a pure dose of powder in your water to go down smooth. You may prefer something a little more flavored, but it’ll get the job done at a high rate. There’s a reason why the customer at Amazon love the results they see after using this. And you can join in on the fun.

PROS: Incredibly effective with each serving delivering a pure, concentrated dose of creatine to deliver the best results in an affordable packaging

CONS: Flavorless, so it’s not the most thrilling thing in the world to drink

Get It: Pick up the Optimum Nutrition Micronized Creatine Monohydrate Powder ($36; was $43) at Amazon

RUNNER UP

If you’re looking for a runner-up option to give you the creatine boost that’ll fuel your workouts, then you can do a lot worse than picking this container up. It’s filled up with pure micronized creatine. So each serving you take during a workout is going to really seep into the system so you can get the best muscle-building results possible. And you’ll get a ton of energy that needs to be worked out. You’ll be running through the gym like the Road Runner. No artificial nonsense to be found in this container. It’s very affordable and it delivers the results. It’s a pretty small container though, so you’ll end up having to buy more at a quicker rate than the one above. But with these results, you won’t argue.

PROS: Pure creatine to fuel you up and rebuild you in the way you’ve always wanted

CONS: Affordable due to its smaller container size, meaning turn over is pretty quick

Get It: Pick up the BPI Sports Micronized Creatine ($10; was $17) at Amazon

BEST CUSTOMER REVIEWS

When it comes to anything you’re looking to buy that is new to you, getting first-hand accounts is a good idea. Listening to us is certainly a good idea. But you wouldn’t be imprudent if you looked for other reviews as well. Say, the customer reviews found on Amazon. Because there you will see that this bottle of creatine has left fellow fitness enthusiasts in a state of happiness. That’s because the results found when using this are hard to argue with. You’ll get the muscle building and recovery you’ve always wanted. The energy produced is nice and clean. All in a container that is easy to pick up. Which is good, because the small size means you’ll need to pick it up over and over again at a quicker rate. But that won’t be too much of a problem when you’re looking nice and shredded on the beach this season.

PROS: Affordable and incredibly effective, which is a combo that is hard to pass up

CONS: Affordability is due to the smaller container size, which means turnover is quicker

Get It: Pick up the MuscleTech Creatine Monohydrate Powder ($10; was $16) at Amazon

BEST CAPSULES

When it comes to supplements that will help you live a healthier life, Life Extension is one of the best in the game. And when you get ahold of these creatine capsules, you’ll understand why. If you don’t want to go with the powdered supplement option, these will fuel you up without a problem. Because Life Extension provides some of the cleanest and more effective supplements on the market. And at $8 a bottle, you won’t have to go nuts when it’s time to re-up on a new bottle. And you’ll want to when these run down. Your results will be something to marvel at.

PROS: Affordable and easy to ingest thanks to the capsule design

CONS: Smaller supply which means you’ll need to replenish the stock more often

Get It: Pick up the Creatine Capsules ($8) at Life Extension

BEST ENERGY BOOSTER

Energy boosting is one of the best properties of creatine. It may be used primarily for the muscle-building elements, but the energy-boosting is what will make each trip to the gym worthwhile. Because you’ll be going hard in the paint when you start taking this Beyond Raw creatine. And when you do, that’ll make the creatine work properly at building those muscles up to previously unseen heights. Which is what we want. Beyond Raw is one of the best brands at helping you rebuild your body image. And it may be expensive in a smaller package. But if you want your body to look right, you got to pay the price.

PROS: Incredible effective at not just building up your muscles but at giving you the energy you need to make every trip to the gym a success

CONS: A bit pricey for such a small container

Get It: Pick up the Beyond Raw Chemistry Labs Creatine HCl ($30) at GNC

MOST AFFORDABLE

Some of us need to get our bodies in shape on a budget. Nothing wrong with that. There are ways to make the most of what you got on a budget. You can work out from home without any real challenges. And you can make those workouts sing when you pick up this incredibly affordable and highly effective bottle of creatine from Nutricost. This is a pure blast of creatine to the system that even those on a Paleo or Vegan diet can work with. When you’re hitting your stride, you’ll be happy you fueled up with this affordable option. Even when you have to re-up sooner than later. There’s a reason why we think its one of the Best Creatine Supplements out there.

PROS: Affordable but no less effective for those on the budget.

CONS: Smaller container which means it’ll go faster

Get It: Pick up the Nutricost Creatine Monohydrate Micronized Powder ($13) at Amazon

BEST VALUE

If you’re looking for a lot of bang for your buck with a bottle of creatine that’ll deliver and last, then you’re in luck. Because with this bottle of creatine capsules from MET-Rx, you’ll have a 40 day supply of pure creatine to help you hit your goals and blow past them. Take 6 of these a day to get your body ripe for a workout. And when you’re hitting the gym, the energy you got will be almost unstoppable. The muscles will grow and recover at an amazing rate. All in this incredibly affordable box that is even affordable when it isn’t on sale for more than 50% off. So give yourself 40 days to rock without having to buy another bottle with this incredibly effective supplement.

PROS: Affordable and long-lasting with a 40 day supply

CONS: The routine can take a hit if you miss a day or don’t take 6. Gotta be precise

Get It: Pick up the MET-Rx Creatine 4200 Supplement ($8; was $17) at Amazon

