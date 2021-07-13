Best Creatine Supplements for Men 2021

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Creatine is one of the best supplements one can use when trying to build up their muscle at the gym. But there are so many options, it can be hard to try and find which ones fit your needs. Well we’ve done the research and found all kinds of options. So much so that at least one ought to match up with your needs. Read on to find our picks and to learn more about this muscle building supplement and which ones are the best for men.

What is creatine?

What is creatine you may be asking? Well, it is very similar to an amino acid. It’s a substance that is found in muscle cells that aid in the production of energy during a workout. Which means that with more creatine in your system, your muscles will work harder and thus break down/rebuild harder. So using this supplement is going to help you get the best results in the muscle-building game as healthily possible.

Having the best creatine supplements in your workout routine sounds great. And it is. This is generally speaking a pretty safe substance to intake into your system. The benefits of more energy to work out with a great sense of muscle growth is hard to argue with. But there are some folks that are wary due to perceived side effects.

What are creatine side effects?

Long story short, the rumors of side effects with creatine use is overblown. For example, you will gain weight by using creatine. But that’s because you’re gaining muscle and muscle weighs more than fat. Or the rumor that it negatively affects your liver and kidneys. Which seems to be true on its face because creatine levels are used to measure issues within those organs. But correlation doesn’t equal causation and no studies have shown creatine to affect those organs.

Is it safe?

All things considered, creatine is actually quite safe to use. You need to use it properly and choose a high quality supplement. That cheap stuff won’t do. But you won’t have to worry about getting hooked and going crazy like it was an anabolic steroid. Heck, creatine use is being studied to see if it can combat the effects of Parkinson’s disease.

Does it work?

Studies all over have shown the benefits of using creatine monohydrate. One such study shows that using it “boosts the effects of resistance training on strength and body mass; increases the quality and benefits of high-intensity intermittent speed training; improves endurance performance in aerobic exercise activities that last more than 150 seconds; may improve strength, power, fat-free mass, daily living performance, and neurological function”.

Another such study has shown the effects of creatine on minimizing injuries during a workout. That it acts as an antioxidant and helps keep the muscles from getting damaged. Further than that, it’ll also help the muscles recover quicker while also helping to aid the body from dealing with brain injuries, amongst other injuries the body may accrue.

So when you start using creatine, you will see a lot of big building block results starting to fall into place. Just remember to drink a lot of water, as it tends to draw water to the muscles which can leave you dehydrated. When you do, you will see how creatine is “extremely effective in terms of increasing strength and muscle size”.

And if you really want to improve the already impressive results of creatine use, take it in tandem with beta-alanine. Beta-alanine is “a naturally occurring non-essential amino acid which science shows can help push you past your usual wall to hit the gym harder”. And when it is taken in tandem with creatine, you will “gain lean muscle, reduce body fat, increase strength, and increase power when compared to just taking creatine alone”.

When to take creatine

Creatine is best taken just before or after working out. Studies suggest taking just after a workout is most effective. Nutritionists also suggest spreading your dosage out throughout the day and combining with a meal with carbs where possible – and drinking plenty of water.

What dosage is best?

Our expert recommends a creatine loading phase in which you take 20 – 25g per day for the first week of supplementation. Then take 5 – 10g per day as a regular dose once the loading phase is over.

Best Creatine Supplements for Men

Best Creatine Powder – Optimum Nutrition Micronized Creatine Monohydrate Powder

As we said above, this is our choice for the best of the best creatine supplements in the bunch. And for good reason. For one, you won’t have to spend too much money. Which means you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck. Because each serving of this supplement is filled with 5 grams of pure creatine monohydrate. So with each serving, you’re getting a blast of pure and clean creatine to fuel your workouts and to help your body recover after a sick workout. All in a package that is easy to ingest. No flavoring, just a pure dose of powder in your water to go down smooth. You may prefer something a little more flavored, but it’ll get the job done at a high rate. There’s a reason why the customer at Amazon love the results they see after using this. And you can join in on the fun.

PROS: Supports muscle growth, recovery, performance, strength, and power to really give you the body you’ve always wanted

CONS: Flavorless, so it’s not the most thrilling thing in the world to drink

Get It: Pick up the Optimum Nutrition Micronized Creatine Monohydrate Powder ($45) at Amazon

Best Flavorless Powder – BPI Sports Micronized Creatine

If you’re looking for a runner-up option to give you the creatine boost that’ll fuel your workouts, then you can do a lot worse than picking this container up. It’s filled up with pure micronized creatine. So each serving you take during a workout is going to really seep into the system so you can get the best muscle-building results possible. And you’ll get a ton of energy that needs to be worked out. You’ll be running through the gym like the Road Runner. No artificial nonsense to be found in this container. It’s very affordable and it delivers the results. It’s a pretty small container though, so you’ll end up having to buy more at a quicker rate than the one above. But with these results, you won’t argue.

PROS: Absorbs into the bloodstream quicker than most powders, you’ll be improving your strength and recovery time in no time at all

CONS: Affordable due to its smaller container size, meaning turnover is pretty quick

Get It: Pick up the BPI Sports Micronized Creatine ($10; was $17) at Amazon

Best Flavored Powder – Promera Sports Patented Creatine Hydrochloride Powder

Before you workout, you want to fuel up. That way your body has the energy it needs to really explode at the gym, with each workout getting the best results possible. But you also want to enjoy what it is you’re drinking. And with this powder from Promera Sports, you will get to enjoy each gulp thanks to the Grape flavoring that makes it really easy to ingest. And with each gulp, you’ll be getting all the Creatine your body needs to improve itself. All without bloating or stomach cramps.

PROS: Tastes great, so you’ll enjoy every post-workout shake as it gives you all that you need to maximize your muscle growth

CONS: Might run out quickly, so you’ll have to buy more at a more frequent rate than other powders

Get It: Pick up the Promera Sports Patented Creatine Hydrochloride Powder ($26) at Amazon

Best For Cutting – MuscleTech Creatine Monohydrate Powder

When it comes to anything you’re looking to buy that is new to you, getting first-hand accounts is a good idea. Listening to us is certainly a good idea. But you wouldn’t be imprudent if you looked for other reviews as well. Say, the customer reviews found on Amazon. Because there you will see that this bottle of creatine has left fellow fitness enthusiasts in a state of happiness. That’s because the results found when using this are hard to argue with. You’ll get the muscle building and recovery you’ve always wanted. The energy produced is nice and clean. All in a container that is easy to pick up. Which is good, because the small size means you’ll need to pick it up over and over again at a quicker rate. But that won’t be too much of a problem when you’re looking nice and shredded on the beach this season.

PROS: You can really get your body nice and cut with this powder thanks to the 5g of creatine found in each serving. All of which comes at an affordable price.

CONS: Affordability is due to the smaller container size, which means turnover is quicker

Get It: Pick up the MuscleTech Creatine Monohydrate Powder ($26) at Amazon

Best Creatine Capsules – Life Extension Creatine Capsules

When it comes to supplements that will help you live a healthier life, Life Extension is one of the best in the game. And when you get ahold of these creatine capsules, you’ll understand why. If you don’t want to go with the powdered supplement option, these will fuel you up without a problem. Because Life Extension provides some of the cleanest and more effective supplements on the market. And at $8 a bottle, you won’t have to go nuts when it’s time to re-up on a new bottle. And you’ll want to when these run down. Your results will be something to marvel at.

PROS: You don’t need to drink any shakes to get healthy muscle function and a ton of energy that needs to be burned at the gym with these easy to take pills

CONS: Smaller supply which means you’ll need to replenish the stock more often

Get It: Pick up the Creatine Capsules ($8) at Life Extension

Best For Beginners – Beyond Raw Chemistry Labs Creatine HCl

Energy boosting is one of the best properties of creatine. It may be used primarily for the muscle-building elements, but the energy-boosting is what will make each trip to the gym worthwhile. Because you’ll be going hard in the paint when you start taking this Beyond Raw creatine. And when you do, that’ll make the creatine work properly at building those muscles up to previously unseen heights. Which is what we want. Beyond Raw is one of the best brands at helping you rebuild your body image. And it may be expensive in a smaller package. But if you want your body to look right, you got to pay the price.

PROS: Beginners should start out light with this powder that provides energy to make those early outings at the gym go easier, with enough creatine to boost those muscles

CONS: A bit pricey for such a small container

Get It: Pick up the Beyond Raw Chemistry Labs Creatine HCl ($30) at GNC

Best For Lean Muscle – Nutricost Creatine Monohydrate Micronized Powder

Some of us need to get our bodies in shape on a budget. Nothing wrong with that. There are ways to make the most of what you got on a budget. You can work out from home without any real challenges. And you can make those workouts sing when you pick up this incredibly affordable and highly effective bottle of creatine from Nutricost. This is a pure blast of creatine to the system that even those on a Paleo or Vegan diet can work with. When you’re hitting your stride, you’ll be happy you fueled up with this affordable option. Even when you have to re-up sooner than later. There’s a reason why we think it’s one of the Best Creatine Supplements out there.

PROS: Get lean and mean muscles with these capsules that are chock full of pure creatine to improve your workout routines with ease

CONS: Smaller container which means it’ll go faster

Get It: Pick up the Nutricost Creatine Monohydrate Micronized Powder ($21) at Amazon

Best For Mass – MET-Rx Creatine 4200 Supplement

If you’re looking for a lot of bang for your buck with a bottle of creatine that’ll deliver and last, then you’re in luck. Because with this bottle of creatine capsules from MET-Rx, you’ll have a 40 day supply of pure creatine to help you hit your goals and blow past them. Take 6 of these a day to get your body ripe for a workout. And when you’re hitting the gym, the energy you got will be almost unstoppable. The muscles will grow and recover at an amazing rate. All in this incredibly affordable box that is even affordable when it isn’t on sale for more than 50% off. So give yourself 40 days to rock without having to buy another bottle with this incredibly effective supplement.

PROS: Build up your body with the mass that this creatine powder will provide thanks to MET-Rx craft

CONS: The routine can take a hit if you miss a day or don’t take 6. Gotta be precise

Get It: Pick up the MET-Rx Creatine 4200 Supplement ($8; was $17) at Amazon

Best For Bodybuilders – Pure Encapsulations Creatine Powder

Are you a little more experienced than the regular joes at the gym? Then you need a creatine powder that can handle your workload. And the team at Pure Encapsulations has gone and made that powder for you guys. Enough creatine (4g per serving) to really boost your workouts with a ton of energy. And your muscles will be primed to bulk up and recover in no time. Soon enough, you’ll be hitting the weights at a higher level than ever before.

PROS: Get a much more in-depth and rigorous workout done with the pure blast of creatine that Pure Encapsulations delivers with each serving

CONS: Pretty pricey

Get It: Pick up the Pure Encapsulations Creatine Powder ($57) at Amazon

Best For Bulking – BSN CELLMASS 2.0 Post Workout Recovery

Want to get big? Then you need to put on mass. Otherwise you’re just wasting your time. You need something to turn into muscle. And with this creatine powder from BSN will help give you plenty of mass to build upon. Each serving will give you the juice you need to make sure that mass can turn into muscle, that muscle won’t tire out too soon, and that you’ll recover from a workout at a faster rate. Even better, each serving tastes great thanks to the amazing flavors that each container is made with.

PROS: Put on mass that you can turn into muscle with this bottle of creatine

CONS: If you don’t work out properly, the mass can stay mass and not turn into muscle which is not ideal

Get It: Pick up the BSN CELLMASS 2.0 Post Workout Recovery ($46) at Amazon