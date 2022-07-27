The 7 Best Face Sunscreens for Men That Won’t Cause Ingrown Hairs

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We love to spend time outdoors during the summer, don’t we folks? Getting out of the house and enjoying some fresh air and the sun on our faces. It’s just delightful. But you need to be careful out there. Because the longer you spend in the sun, the more likely you are to get sunburned. Especially on your face.

No one wants to deal with sunburn. It’s just an annoying proposition, especially the worse the sunburn is. Which is why you need to have some sunscreen in your life. But not just any ole sunscreen. You want to get sunscreen designed to be used on the face, so you don’t end up with ingrown hairs on your face.

Men have to worry about that stuff and it’s not fun. But it’s not that big of a deal when you see that there are so many options on Amazon for you to get sunscreen made for your face. The options are damn near limitless. And to make the choosing process a lot easier for you guys, we did some homework for you.

When you scroll on down, you will see 7 of the best sunscreens for men laid out for you. A good selection at great prices that are all mighty effective. So check out the picks we made for you guys and pick the one that works best for you. You won’t regret it after spending hours in the sun without getting crispy.