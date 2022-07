EltaMD UV Daily Face Sunscreen Moisturizer GET IT!

EltaMD has delivered quite the sunscreen/moisturizer combo here. You will get SPF 40 protection while the skin gets nourished so it looks better than it did before. You can’t go wrong there.

Get It: Pick up the EltaMD UV Daily Face Sunscreen Moisturizer ($33) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!